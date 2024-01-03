Clubs circling: Jets face battle to retain young guns

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has developed some of the hottest young prospects in the A-League.
Now, the challenge is keeping them.
Olyroos stopper Mark Natta is reportedly in the sights of two overseas clubs and five in Australia.
The 21-year-old is off contract at the end of the season.
The Jets would command a fee if interest from Italy and Korea materialises during the transfer window.
Baring an overseas move, Natta is tied to the Jets for this campaign, but rivals are circling for next season.
"We are aware that there is speculation around other clubs being interested in Mark Natta," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "He is performing really well for us and he is getting recognition on the national stage in terms of his selection in the Olyroos squad.
"He is a player who has done well in terms of his development at the club.
"That is a real positive and demonstrates what we can do."
Natta is not the only young Jets player to attract interest, locally and abroad.
Teenager attacker Clayton Taylor has been one of the finds of the season, left back Lucas Mauragis continues to flourish, centreback Phil Cancar has found form, while Thomas Aquilina and Archie Goodwin are fit and firing.
Only Taylor is contracted for next season. Goodwin has an option which is expected to be triggered for next season.
Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Adelaide and new franchise Auckland are among the A-League clubs reportedly keen to sign Natta for 2024-25 and beyond.
Mattiske said the club was having "conversations" with the young players about extending their contracts.
"We are proud of the players, we are proud of the way they are developing," Mattiske said.
"The fact that it is likely that there will be international interest for them is credit to the club and the job Rob and the coaching staff are doing."
The Jets are understood to be close to finalising a change in ownership, which would provide stability and help retain players.
The Newcastle Herald understands the prospective new owners have a network of clubs, which could open pathways for players.
Jets keeper Ryan Scott said they were largely in the dark about the ownership.
"You hear a thing or two on the grapevine," Scott said. "It is something that would be great for the club. It will help the playing group knowing there is that stability in the background. Hopefully it comes to fruition."
The A-League transfer window opens on January 11.
However, the Jets will not be adding to the roster unless there are departures.
Meanwhile, Jets women's coach and academy boss Gary van Egmond is understood to be close to finalising a move to China.
Van Egmond has been in talks for six weeks about taking control of the China women's youth program.
