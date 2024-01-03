Early-bird Newcastle Beer Fest tickets up for grabs

Early-bird tickets are selling fast for the eighth annual Newcastle Beer Fest.
Head to King Edward Park on Saturday, March 9, to soak up the sea breeze and sample a few brews from the 40 or so brewers expected on the day.
The festival will this year run from 11am to 6pm which will, organiser and restaurateur Taiyo Namba said, allow people more time to "pace themselves and have a good time".
Participating breweries and entertainment will be added to the festival website (newcastlebeerfest.com.au) soon.
Early-bird tickets are $60 and will be on sale until February 1.
The tickets include entry to the beer fest, 10 beer tasting tokens and one tasting cup.
You can purchase extra tasting tokens once you have entered the festival gates.
For an additional $50 you can order a picnic box for two.
Tickets cost $10 for non-drinkers and children aged 13 to 17, while children up to the age of 12 are admitted free.
"The new site is amazing, so we're going to keep it at King Edward Park - there's a lot more shade and also the play equipment," said Namba, who founded Newcastle Beer Fest in 2016 with Newcastle publican Luke Tilse.
"There's lawn games and we're offering cheese and charcuterie boards this time, but there will also be food vendors.
"We had 3000 people turn up last year and this year we're hoping to attract even more."
