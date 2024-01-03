Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Early-bird Newcastle Beer Fest tickets up for grabs

LR
By Lisa Rockman
January 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Tilse and Taiyo Namba, founders of Newcastle Beer Fest. Picture by Simone De Peak
Luke Tilse and Taiyo Namba, founders of Newcastle Beer Fest. Picture by Simone De Peak

Early-bird tickets are selling fast for the eighth annual Newcastle Beer Fest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.