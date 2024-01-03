Third petrol station targeted in robbery crime spree across the Hunter

A THIRD attempted robbery incident at another petrol station has now been linked to the theft of cash and cigarettes from two other service centres in the Hunter.
Initially police released information about two petrol stations in the Hunter Valley that were targeted by at least one thief in a three-hour time period on Tuesday.
Police have now linked a third incident at a petrol station in Cessnock with the double robberies on January 2, believing the offences were all carried out by the same person.
About 4.30pm a man entered a service station on Cessnock Road, Weston, and spoke to the operator, demanding cigarettes.
He was given a packet of cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle.
In a second incident, a man entered a service station on Cessnock Road, Neath, about 7.30pm where he spoke to an employee before demanding cash.
He was given money and drove off.
In the third incident, a man fuelled a vehicle at a service station on Wollombi Road, Cessnock, about 8.20pm, before demanding cash from an employee.
The employee called police and the man fled empty handed.
Hunter police attended all three incidents and cordoned off the service stations. Detectives have commenced an investigation and are concentrating on how the robberies could be linked to one individual.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
