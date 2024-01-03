Newcastle Herald
Third petrol station targeted in robbery crime spree across the Hunter

Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown
January 3 2024
A THIRD attempted robbery incident at another petrol station has now been linked to the theft of cash and cigarettes from two other service centres in the Hunter.

