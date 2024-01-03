Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Business group outdoor dining fee concern, despite council claiming support

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 3 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Business Hunter says it expressed concerns to City of Newcastle about a proposed outdoor dining policy, despite the council claiming the organisation expressed "strong support" for the concept.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.