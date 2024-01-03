NSW Country down ACT in national cricket tournament opener

NSW Country have made a perfect start to their Australian Country Cricket Championships campaign, claiming a 23-run victory over ACT at Harker Oval on Wednesday.
In their opening fixture of the annual tournament, which is being played in Newcastle for the first time in three decades over the next week, the Bush Blues proved too strong for a young ACT outfit in their one-day clash at the New Lambton ground.
The Bush Blues finished 9/244 after 50 overs before bowling the ACT out for 221 with five balls remaining.
"We're one-up on three teams now, so that's exactly how you want to start," NSW skipper Nick Foster said of the win.
"It will be good to put our best foot forward tomorrow and hopefully go two from two. That would be the ideal start and then you're ahead of the game."
Foster (Stockton) finished the ACT off taking the final wicket and claimed two other key scalps in that of their leading run-scorer who he bowled for 51 and their second last batsman who he caught and bowled for 24. Jack Preddey was the best of NSW's bowlers, finishing 3/32 from 10 overs.
Earlier, Callum Rainger (55) and Bailey Abela (52) hit half-centuries for NSW with Abela holding a solid opening partnership with Ethan Debono (41). Logan Weston (Stockton) put up 41 at second-drop.
Bush Blues debutant Adrian Isherwood (Belmont) had a horror start to the tournament, run out on his first ball.
Foster, Weston and fellow Stockton player Josh McTaggart will be in familiar surrounds on Thursday when NSW take on Western Australia at Lynn Oval from 10am.
Western Australia lost their first match, all out for 157 in response to Victoria's 249 (49.1 overs) at Waratah Oval. Queensland (6/220) ran down South Australia's 219 runs at No.1 Sportsground with four overs to spare.
On Thursday, Victoria play Queensland at Belmont's Cahill Oval. South Australia face ACT at George Farley Oval in Wallsend.
