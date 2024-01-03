Jets keeper excited to hit the road as crunch time approaches

Everyone expects to win at home, regardless of who they are playing. When you are on the road, the pressure is not as high to get the result. You can take a few more risks. You can really get at the opposition and have a crack. Especially the Wellington game, no-one gave us a chance there. They were top of the ladder and are still up there. You can go out and have a go. back yourself. If the boys are on, then there is no reason why can't get the points.