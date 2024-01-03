Jets keeper excited to hit the road as crunch time approaches

IN-FORM Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Ryan Scott says the Newcastle Jets are excited rather than daunted at the prospect of playing three straight games on the road - their A-League play-off hopes could hinge on it.
The Jets travel to Campbelltown to take on the fifth-placed Macarthur Bulls on Friday night.
The clash is the first of three straight trips to the Big Smoke. They meet Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium in United Round on January 14 and return to Moore Park a week later to tackle Sydney FC.
Traditionally teams struggle for form away from home.
However, two of the Jets' three wins have been on opposition soil.
They edged Western United 1-0 in Ballarat and thrashed competition-leaders Wellington 3-0 in the New Zealand capital.
"I love playing away," Scott said. "We are a young group and enjoy each other's company. When we travel, you have a bit of fun, play some cards and it settles the mood.
"Everyone expects to win at home, regardless of who they are playing. When you are on the road, the pressure is not as high to get the result. You can take a few more risks. You can really get at the opposition and have a crack."
Teams playing at home tend to have more of the ball and a duty to try and dictate play, which suits the Jets counter-attack.
The Jets are in 10th place on 12 points, but are only two points behind sixth-placed Central Coast and three adrift of Melbourne City in fourth.
January is normally when the A-League table takes shape.
"We have three on the road, then three at home," Scott said. "Three wins away would be nice in a perfect world. If we can get some points over the next three games, then take that momentum into three home games, that could really set us up for a strong finish to the season."
In both wins on the road, the Jets scored first. Against Wellington they led after four minutes.
It was a similar scenario in the 2-0 win at home last round against Western United, where Trent Buhagiar struck in the ninth minute.
"When we score early, that is when we are at our best," Scott said. "It happened in the preseason as well. We scored in the first 10 minutes on three or four occasions in the preseason and we did it at Wellington and again on the weekend.
"If you can get an early goal, it entices the opposition to come out a bit more. Like against Western, we scored early and they opened up a bit at the back. It would be nice to do that again."
The win over Western was Scott's third clean sheet for the campaign - all have resulted in wins.
"If you get a clean sheet, you are halfway there to getting a win," he said. "We just rolled the sleeves up. We did that against Wellington and in Ballarat against Western United as well.
"We know we can do it. It's important for us not to concede goals early in games. You grow and get that belief as the game goes on."
After a shaky start to the season, Scott has also grown in confidence and solidified his place in the starting team after two years as the No.2 for Western United.
"I knew, having not played for a couple of years, it would take a bit of time to get the consistency back in your performance again," he said. "In the pre-season, I probably wasn't where I needed to be. As we move through the season, I feel like I am finding that consistency. I'm happy how things are going, but we are only 10 games in so there is plenty of work to be done."
******
If you can pick up points on the road, it really helps if you can capitalise at home. We haven't capitalised as much at home as we would have liked so far. The win on the weekend was a good sign.
We hjave 3 on the road, then 3 at home. Three wins away would be nice in a perfect world. If we can get some points over the next three games, then take that momentum into 3 home games, that could really set us up for a strong finish to the season.
ONUS ON HOME TEAM play
Everyone expects to win at home, regardless of who they are playing. When you are on the road, the pressure is not as high to get the result. You can take a few more risks. You can really get at the opposition and have a crack. Especially the Wellington game, no-one gave us a chance there. They `were top of the ladder and are still up there. You can go out and have a go. back yourself. If the boys are on, then there is no reason why can't get the points.
*******
RYAN SCOTT
Feeling after win at home
"It was a good way to finish the year. The one thing we lacked was a home win. We had a couple of good performances but definitely left a few points out there at home.
"It was great to break the duck and get a win at home.
because we had a couple of away wins, it wasn't t...
"If we weren't winning away and weren't winning at home, we would have big problems.
"You always want to make your home ground a fortress and we prob left some points out there early in the season.
THIS WEEK
The win over Western United was our third for the season. After every win it is about being able to back it up and get back-to-back wins.
That will be the focus. We need to prepare the best we can.
On MACARTHUR -
They started the season well. They had the Asian Champions League which probably helped them early in the season. They had more competitive games and a bigger training load.
We played Adelaide the other week. They had lost 3 in a row and came out hungry and were too good for us that night.
Macarthur will be hungry to get the points and we have to the same.
OWn FORM
I'm happy with how things are going. I knew, having not played for a couple of years, it would take a bit of time to get the consistency back in your performance again.
In the pre-season, I probably wasn't where I needed to be. As we move through the season, I feel like I am finding that consistency. I'm happy how things are going, but we are only 10 games in so there is plenty of work to be done.
HA:F WAY MARK
The ladder doesn't lie. You usually are where you deserve to be. We could be a bit higher, but we could probably be lower as well.
As long as we are learning from the games that we aren't capitalising in, and using that to pick up more wins in the back end of the year.
We are where we deserve to be, just below the six. Our goal is to get up into the top six.
BEATINg OLD CLUB
The first win probably meant a bit more to me. I have moved on from that chapter in my career.
MESSAGE FROM ROB --
He was really happy. He mentioned the player who aren't playing and the staff. It is a team effort with everyone pulling the same way to get a result.
11 boys start the game, but there is so much whci goes on behind the scenes.
Again, the message is to back it up and see how far we can take this season.
NO STAMMA
I am disappointed for Stamma. he was disappointed as well and probably a bit frustrated. I thought he was a little unlucky. On another day, maybe he gets away with one of them.
It is a chance for someone else to come in.
We still have plenty of strike power. That is the beauty of having a squad. One goes out and another comes in and it is up the individual to take the chance.
It's a long season. We have a big squad. You find that everyone will get called upon at some point. It is up to the players who aren't playing to continue to work hard and be ready.
THREE WINS 3 clean sheets - desperation, wehn resolute
If you get a clean sheet, you are halfway there to getting a win.
Last weekend, the red card helped us a little bit. We had a real focus on coming out for the second half and not conceding really early like we did against melbourne city.
That took the wind out of us. It was really important to come out and make sure we were solid.
If you get a clean sheet, you are halfway there to getting a win.
We really just rolled the sleeves up. We did that against Wellington and in ballarat against Western United as well.
We know we can do it. It's important for us not to concede goals early in games. You grow and get that beliefe as the game goes on.
It's a good foundation to have. We have to make sure defensively every week we are on and the strikers will take care of the rest.
FRINT FOOT - won scored early, they had 4 day prep
Definotely. When we score early, that is when we are at our best. It happened in the preseason as well.
We scored in the first 10 minutes on 3 or 4 ocassion in the preseason and we did it at Wellington and again on the weekend. macarthui played Monday night. We have had a couple of extra days to recover from our match.
If we can start well again, we will grow in to the game. Hopefully we can have another strong defensively display, get a clean sheet and win the game.
TRIGGERS FOR IT? winng duels, ball movement
A lot comes from training through the week. You want everyone feeling sharp. Then it is about being ready to go from the first whistle.
If you can get an early goal, it will entice the opposition to come out a bit more. Like against western, we scored early and they opened up a bit at the back. We have the players to break quickly, get up the other end and punish them.
It would be nice to do that again.
THREE AWAY GAMES - enjoy them, lot of teams take conservatie
Our away form has been good. I love playing away. When we travel it is good to get the boys together. You have a bit of fun, play some cards and it settles the mood.
If you can pick up points on the road, it really helps if you can capitalise at home. We haven't capitalised as much at home as we would have liked so far. The win on the weekend was a good sign.
We hjave 3 on the road, then 3 at home. Three wins away would be nice in a perfect world. If we can get some points over the next three games, then take that momentum into 3 home games, that could really set us up for a strong finish to the season.
ONUS ON HOME TEAM play
Everyone expects to win at home, regardless of who they are playing. When you are on the road, the pressure is not as high to get the result. You can take a few more risks. You can really get at the opposition and have a crack. Especially the Wellington game, no-one gave us a chance there. They were top of the ladder and are still up there. You can go out and have a go. back yourself. If the boys are on, then there is no reason why can't get the points.
NOISE around change ownership - encouraging
I don't know too much about it. You hear a thing or two on the grapevine.
It is something that would be great for the club. Moving forward, it would be great to have ownerswho are keen to come on board. It will help the whole club. It will help the playing group knowing there is that stability in the background. Hopefully it comes to fruition.
NOT KEPT US TO DATE
Not really. We know there is a bit going on in the background. We are focused on playing games and winning games. The more games we win, it might make the sale go through a bit easier. If we are sitting at the bottom of the ladder, it might not be a lucrative sight. The girls had a good win on the weekend as well. We are all pulling in the same direction. Hopefully we can see some new owners come in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.