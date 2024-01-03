'It's insensitive': late husband's plaque gone after breakwall works

STOCKTON breakwall was more than a relaxing stroll for Brenda Scarfi, it was a special place to reflect on and remember the life of her late husband, Rudy.
Naturally, the news that a plaque commemorating his life on one of the breakwall rocks was gone was a devastating blow for the former local.
"I'm quite upset, my husband always said he wanted to at least be remembered, we scattered his ashes off the beach at Stockton where he lived for nearly 30 years - putting a plaque on the breakwall meant I knew his name would stay there," Ms Scarfi said.
"I just had no idea and I don't think anyone was consulted or told that was going to happen, I know things move over time but I thought in my lifetime it would always be there.
"These mementos mean a lot to a lot of people, it's about respect."
Rudy's plaque had been at the breakwall for about 18 months, after he passed away about three years ago at age 72.
Across November and December 2023, Port of Newcastle spent about four weeks completing essential safety works on the northern [Stockton] and southern [Nobbys] breakwaters.
Port of Newcastle projects and assets executive manager Raymond Hohle said they recognise the importance of memorial plaques to families and take great care in removing those required for work to be done.
However, he said most are installed without their knowledge or consent, leaving them without an avenue to contact the people who put them there.
"Recent works required the removal of five plaques, one from Stockton and four from Nobbys breakwaters, these plaques were taken to Port of Newcastle's head office, with one since collected," he said.
"Safe access to the breakwaters, along with ensuring our commitment to maintain the shipping channel is Port of Newcastle's primary focus.
"Given the ongoing exposure to severe weather, along with the need for ongoing works to maintain the breakwaters over time, we suggest members of the public choose an alternate site to memorialise their loved ones."
The works were to shore up their structural integrity and safety, which included almost 800 tonnes of rock for ballast and protection along with 46 tonnes of concrete block to reinforce the roundhead.
According to Mr Hohle, Port of Newcastle sent out information to Stockton community groups, put signage at the site and engaged community and industry stakeholders before the works began.
Ms Scarfi said while she knew the breakwall had been closed, she wasn't aware that plaques might be removed as part of the works.
"They've done a lot of work where they've moved rocks and plaques that were there seem to have gone, so I don't know how many other people have been impacted," she said.
"I loved walking the breakwall, always have, it was always a special place - I was just shocked to find it was gone.
"I just feel it's insensitive, whoever's done the work. I'd like to have the plaque back, or I'd like to know where it is for a start, I'd like them to replace it."
The pair had been married for 25 years and had known each other for more than 35.
