Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

'It's insensitive': late husband's plaque gone after breakwall works

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 3 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rudy and Brenda Scarfi (inset) and Rudy's plaque which was at Stockton breakwall. Pictures supplied
Rudy and Brenda Scarfi (inset) and Rudy's plaque which was at Stockton breakwall. Pictures supplied

STOCKTON breakwall was more than a relaxing stroll for Brenda Scarfi, it was a special place to reflect on and remember the life of her late husband, Rudy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.