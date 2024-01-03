Man charged over spree of armed hold-ups at Hunter service stations

A man remains in custody after police arrested him in Sydney over a string of alleged armed hold-ups at Hunter service stations this week.
Trent Neal Heddles, 36, did not apply for bail - and it was formally refused - when he faced Parramatta Local Court on Thursday morning after he allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from Hunter businesses.
Police said the first robbery took place at a business on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash at about 4.45pm on New Year's Day, about 24 hours before another service station was held-up on Cessnock Road at Weston on the afternoon of Tuesday January 2.
A third service station was robbed - this time on Cessnock Road at Neath - at about 7.15pm on January 2.
Mr Heddles is also accused of an unsuccessful hold-up at Wollombi Road, Cessnock, at about 8.15pm the same day - where he allegedly left the store empty-handed before he fled the scene without paying for petrol.
Police said the alleged bandit was armed in each case but the service station employees were not injured, despite being threatened.
Investigators arrested the 36-year-old on Harrington Street at The Rocks, in Sydney, at about 4.30pm on January 3.
He was charged with two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, robbery, demanding property with menace, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and possessing a prohibited drug.
Mr Heddles will face court again - next time at Raymond Terrace - on February 26.
