Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man charged over spree of armed hold-ups at Hunter service stations

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 4 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man remains in custody after police arrested him in Sydney over a string of alleged armed hold-ups at Hunter service stations this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.