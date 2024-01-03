Police officer charged over alleged malicious damage

A police officer has been charged on the Central Coast following an investigation into alleged malicious damage-related offences, NSW Police said in a statement released on January 4.
The statement said officers attached to the Professional Standards Command established Strike Force McKendrick earlier in January to investigate reports of malicious damage related to "incidents".
The statement did not disclose the exact nature of the alleged malicious damage.
Following inquiries, a 55-year-old senior constable attached to a command in the Northern Region was arrested on Wednesday, January 3, and charged with two counts of destroy or damage property.
He will appear in Gosford Local Court on January 25.
The NSW Police statement said the officer's employment status was under review.
