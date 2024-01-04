Domestic airlines can help ease cost burden

If multimillion-dollar profit-making airlines want to encourage flying within our country instead of overseas travel, they should seriously consider drastically reducing domestic fares.
We are all doing it tough, and the best these money-groping carriers can do to lessen the burden on domestic travel is to offer cheap one-way travel air fares. Trouble is, the return flights are more expensive, off the charts in some instances.
Come on Qantas and Virgin. How about it? Give back to the Aussies who gave you your profits, bonuses and payouts and make domestic travel more affordable. Ease the cost of living so Aussies can enjoy their country and visit families again without having to sell their kidneys to get there.
Local councils have been conducting citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day for years, but they are not mandatory. So councils can please themselves if they want to hold these ceremonies on that particular day. So, I would advise the Coalition to stop blaming the current government every time someone decides to change present arrangements that do not suit them. They were a totalitarian government, but Labor is not.
As a ratepayer in Newcastle, I am disgusted with the council's lack of vigilance on the amount of freeloading campers at Horseshoe beach. I have been up to the beach every day this week and there's at least 12 motor homes that are permanently holidaying in the car park for free.
What is going on here, council? I'm sure if I turned up to Terrigal or Avoca with my van and set up camp, awning out and my jet-ski also taking up a car space. How long do you think I would last? If you were paying for a location like that at a tourist park it would be almost $1000 between Christmas and new year. These freeloaders are paying nothing and taking up at least 20 car spaces that local ratepayers can't use. I am not the only person who is really disgusted with the lack of council action. Earn your wages.
When Vladimir Putin had large numbers of Ukrainian children abducted and taken into Russia at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the International Court of Justice issued a warrant for his arrest for genocide. The Ukrainian children can still be returned, alive, to their families.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has overseen the indiscriminate mass murder of more than 25,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Some of the dead would haven been Hamas fighters, but the thousands of children certainly weren't.
The Israeli response has been totally disproportionate, and appears to be based on the idea that if you kill enough people you will eventually get some of those you are targeting. The Palestinian children, those who can be dug from beneath the rubble, are returned to their surviving family members dead. Where is the arrest warrant from the International Court of Justice for Netanyahu, or does it not matter because it's largely just Muslim children being murdered?
Jan Phillip Trevillian ("A little roasting for boasting", Letters, 3/1), my mates are sick of my bragging as well after returning from Morphettville recently with a big bag of cabbage thanks to Left Turn Clyde saluting at cricket score odds.
A family member nearing his 100th birthday used to ride track work and told me the story of Bragger many years ago. To this day, he says it's suspicious how Bragger died. I love nothing more than hearing him tell stories from his days in racing, a sport full of characters with thick hides. May I suggest your spirit horse should be Better Loosen Up after Santa forgot to deliver a sense of humour to Fennell Bay?
The ABC's NYE presentation was utter garbage. Did they not get the message that Australians voted "no" to racial division, or were they so wrapped up in their ivory tower not to notice? I'd like to see a question asked at the next election: do you want your tax dollars to fund the ABC. Yes or no? I'm fed up with my tax dollars being wasted on the ABC, as are many Australians. This paper regularly publishes letters complaining about Foxtel and Sky News bias. It has nothing on the ABC. If the ABC was a subscription-only it would be out of business within six months.
While watching the ABC's live coverage of the New Year's Eve fireworks from Sydney Harbour with my partner and two children, my 12-year-old commented, "I love how we watch this absolutely terrible show every year, Dad, and completely bag it out." I hope he has many years of enjoyment to come.
What a lovely entry in the short story competition from Gary Lawless ("My Old Mate", Herald, 2/1). Thank you Gary, most heartfelt.
While I think the suggestion by Roger Davis of a university position for Scott Neylon ("Ideal candidate for new uni appointment", Letters, 3/1) was a sterling idea, I have considered other possibilities for Mr Neylon. With his wide-ranging skills I think he would be a shoo-in for the part of The Invisible Man should the movie be recast.
I have to correct John Cooper ("Adulation over the top", Letters, 3/1) again. "Albanese and his team of former union members." John, only around one third of federal Labor comes from unions. While about half or more of Liberal politicians are from the business community, including employer groups and questionable, supposedly independent, think tanks.
Ian King ("No reason to shift date of ceremonies", Letters, 3/1), tell me you voted for Scott Morrison without telling me you voted for Scott Morrison.
Who the hell does David Warner think he is? He embarrassed Australian cricket, crucified a young player and expects people to thank him. The only farewell is good riddance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.