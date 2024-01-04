Domestic airlines can help ease cost burden

The ABC's NYE presentation was utter garbage. Did they not get the message that Australians voted "no" to racial division, or were they so wrapped up in their ivory tower not to notice? I'd like to see a question asked at the next election: do you want your tax dollars to fund the ABC. Yes or no? I'm fed up with my tax dollars being wasted on the ABC, as are many Australians. This paper regularly publishes letters complaining about Foxtel and Sky News bias. It has nothing on the ABC. If the ABC was a subscription-only it would be out of business within six months.