Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Domestic airlines can help ease cost burden

By Letters to the Editor
January 5 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic airlines can help ease cost burden
Domestic airlines can help ease cost burden

If multimillion-dollar profit-making airlines want to encourage flying within our country instead of overseas travel, they should seriously consider drastically reducing domestic fares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.