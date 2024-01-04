The clock is ticking to change your university course preferences

MORE university offers are on the way with the Universities Admission Centre (UAC) releasing its third round of offers on Januray 11.
Students only have until 11.59pm tonight, January 4 to finalise their course preferences.
While thousands of students have already secured a place at university through 14,000 early entry offers, and the December Round 2 offers, the January Round 1 offers will be for highly-sought after courses such as medicine.
UAC statistics based on the preferences of more than 69,400 applicants show 24.5 per cent of elite students listed a health course as their first preference.
Combined Bachelor of Medical Studies/Doctor of Medicine at UNSW Sydney maintains first position with 1481 applicants, and Merewether High's Braiden Stanborough is one of them and will find out next Thursday if he has secured a spot in his dream course.
"I got an ATAR of 99.25 and it was enough to get me an offer for an interview at UNSW and now it's just riding on how I went in that compared to other applicants," he said.
"It would be everything [if he secures a spot] that I've been working for over the last more than 12 months, ever since I started my accelerated Biology course in year 10."
UAC will release its offers from 7.30am on Thursday, January 11, via email or students can check by logging into their applications on the UAC website.
For those who haven't applied yet, applications for study in 2024 are still open and close on Friday, February 2.
