How much councils spent on New Year's Eve fireworks

By Jamieson Murphy
January 4 2024 - 8:00pm
The City of Newcastle splashed about $320,000 into this year's New Year's Eve celebrations, including the fireworks over the foreshore and a high-octane aerobatics display.

