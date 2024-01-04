Rowdy Repacholi kicked out of parliament more than any other Labor MP

New data has named Hunter MP Dan Repacholi as Labor's rowdiest Question Time politician.
A roll call of parliamentary ejects has been released for the first 18 months of the Albanese government's term.
Mr Repacholi has been booted from Question Time four times since he was elected.
It's the most of any Labor MP, alongside Queensland-based Graham Perrett, who was also ejected four times.
The Newcastle Herald contacted Mr Repacholi for a response, but he declined to answer.
The first-term MP was ejected twice for interjecting and a further two times for continuing to interject after being warned to stop by the Speaker of the House.
Although he was tied for first place among Labor MPs Mr Repacholi's record was mild compared to the Oppositions, who made up more than 80 per cent of those ejected from the House of Representatives.
The ejected politicians were Liberal MPs Michael Sukka and Tony Pasin, who were ordered to leave 15 times each.
In second place were Queensland-based Coalition backbenchers Henry Pike and Garth Hamilton, ejected nine times each, followed by Coalition frontbencher Ted O'Brien (seven times) and Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley (six times).
Several Coalition MPs were unapologetic for their behaviour and claimed the Albanese government continued to avoid answering questions put to them by the Opposition.
So far under the Labor government, 23 politicians have been booted a combined 118 times.
The data has turned the spotlight on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who promised to lead a more respectful debate in the House.
So far, his government is just 11 ejections behind the Morrison government (129 times).
