Backyard fire at home sends smoke drifting across Newcastle overnight

SMOKE that blanketed a number of Newcastle suburbs overnight was the result of a backyard fire at Bridges Road, New Lambton.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to a home about 9.50pm on reports of a suspected house fire on the usually busy street.
When they arrived, firefighters found the smoke was the result of a backyard fire which was extinguished by the resident using a garden hose.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said three units were initially sent to the blaze before two were called off.
"The thing is with backyard fires, we can let them know what they can and can't do, but we can't really do anything because it's the council that has the authority," he said.
"All we can do is make sure it's totally out and drown it so it can't be reignited."
Members of the public reported smelling smoke from Merewether to John Hunter Hospital.
It's understood nobody was injured as a result of the fire and it was contained to the backyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.