Bush Breakers make blistering start with dual country carnival wins

The NSW Bush Breakers have kick-started their Australian Country Cricket Championships campaign with a bang, claiming back-to-back victories on the first day of the women's tournament on Thursday.
Sending a message to the five other competing teams, NSW scored a massive 113-run victory over Western Australia in their opening match at Wickham's Passmore Oval before beating Victoria in a rain-affected match at the same venue later in the day.
In the earlier game, the Bush Breakers were sent into bat and set a difficult run chase for their opponents, blasting a tournament-high score of 2-193 from 20 overs.
Openers Dharmini Chauhan (78 not out) and Jodie Hicks (59) did majority of the damage while skipper Kira Churchland (31 not out) also contributed at second-drop.
With the ball, NSW bowled Western Australia out for 80 with one delivery remaining.
The Bush Breakers cut their opponents down every time one of their batters looked to be getting established at the crease.
Only four Western Australia players managed to post double-figure scores.
Waratah-Mayfield off-spinner Emma-Jayne Howe took a team-best 2-10 off four overs.
Newcastle City's Ally McGrath (2-12) had similar figures, while Churchland (2-17) and Claire Murray (2-18) also claimed two a piece.
"We come out of the blocks flying," NSW coach Tommy Anderson said.
"Some really good batting on a good wicket ... we were happy with that, and then we bowled quite well against them. They're a little bit younger than us and we were always in control."
The Duckworth-Lewis system came into play against Victoria. Rain began to fall over Newcastle about 4pm.
But after NSW finished 9-90, they managed to bowl Victoria out for 67 in the 18th over. McGrath (2-17) and Howe (2-15) again led the way with the ball. Kelly Rowlings took 2-2 from just 1.2 overs late in the innings.
"They're probably the benchmark of how to play tough, tournament cricket," Anderson said of Victoria.
The Bush Breakers are chasing a maiden country championships title and aiming to go one better than last year's second-place finish.
They face the undefeated Queensland first-up on Friday at Charlestown Oval from 10am before a 2.15pm clash with ACT.
Queensland (2-93) cruised to victory at Merewether's Townson Oval in their opener, chasing down the ACT's total of 6-92 in just 12 overs. Queensland (3-83) then accounted for Western Australia (8-82) in their second game.
In the other games played Thursday, Victoria (5-109) claimed a last-over win over South Australia (6-108) at Learmonth Park in Hamilton South. South Australia then suffered a second loss at the same venue when their total of 50 was run down by ACT (2-51) from just 13.4 overs.
Elsewhere on Friday, Victoria host ACT at Feighan Oval in Warners Bay in the morning and Western Australia in the afternoon.
South Australia take on their western rivals at Kahibah Oval at 10am before meeting Queensland at the same venue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.