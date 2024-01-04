Newcastle Heraldsport
Isherwood overcomes debut duck to help NSW claim second win

By Max McKinney
January 4 2024 - 6:30pm
Picture by Simone De Peak
A day after being run out for a golden duck in his NSW Country debut, Belmont newbie Adrian Isherwood top-scored with 59 not out to help the Bush Blues to consecutive wins in the Australian Country Championships on Thursday.

