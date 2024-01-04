Kurri flyer King Aussie poised to reign again at The Gardens

Kurri Kurri owner-trainer Terry Kunde can't believe his luck with King Aussie, which he expects to step up again at The Gardens on Friday as he chases a hat-trick of wins.
Kunde picked up the son of Aussie Infrared and Esther's Diva cheap after he was twice written off as a racing prospect.
He then came out and won a heat of the Maitland Future Stars Maiden series (400 metres) on debut before copping a check in the final and finishing last.
He has since won easily twice at The Gardens over 400m, gapping his rivals by 4.25 and 8.5 lengths in 5th grade company.
Those victories came out of boxes one and three and he faces a first test from the outside in eight on Friday in the third, again over 400m.
Kunde, who has just King Aussie in work, expected his rising star to handle the assignment.
"He's a really nice dog and I'm waiting for him to run 22.50," Kunde said.
"I thought he might have run it last week when he won by eight and a half, but I looked up and it was 22.9.
"I'm pretty confident. Noelene [Holloway] said she likes her dog [Redeemer Marina] off the one, but I don't think he will be beating him if he crosses them."
Holloway actually bred King Aussie, which came to Kunde after twice being dismissed as a prospect.
"He's been a very good pick-up and there's a couple more from the litter I'm trying to get," he said.
"I bought him after breaking in. He broke in only very ordinary and Minnie Finn had the pick of the dogs. She took the dog that broke in the fastest and the breaking-in bloke said King Aussie wasn't much good.
"She had too many dogs so she let a couple go and I got him pretty cheap, so I was pretty lucky.
"Brett May actually had him to train first and he said he wasn't much good.
"I've got to give a cheer to Brett because he came up to me straight away and said 'mate, you've done well. I didn't think that dog would ever win a race'.
"But it's not me, it's just the dog. He's unbelievable and a really lovable dog.
"I just put it down to the dog starting to mature. His first trial for me, he went unbelievable, going 15.60 something at The Gardens. Then I took him back and he went 15.40.
"He really likes The Gardens, compared to Maitland."
Kunde was eyeing a step up in distance and better races for King Aussie after he trialled in 29.7 for the 515m at The Gardens.
"There's a 1-4 win series at The Gardens, so he'll probably go to that and then he'll go to Wenty and we'll place our races from there," he said.
"He can run 500, I trialled him over 500 and he went well, so he's probably going to have only one or two more 400s and then we'll go to 500."
The Gardens' 12-race meeting starts at 3.27pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.