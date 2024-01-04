Absolutely chockers: lifeguards warn beachgoers in busy summer season

A CRACKER start to summer has the region's pools and beaches absolutely chockers, as locals take a dip to escape the heat.
Finding a spot to park the umbrella and towel has proved a difficult task this season, with the region's sandy beaches and crystal blue waters proving to be a more cost-effective option for holidaymakers than the Isle of Capri.
But the sunny weather comes with a warning from lifeguards, who've been put through their paces with a surge in rescues this season.
Between December 23 and New Year's Day, almost 106,000 people visited Newcastle's beaches and lifeguards have already been involved in 17 rescues.
In Lake Macquarie, lifeguards have undertaken 99 rescues - a significant increase from the same period in 2022.
Lake Macquarie beach lifeguards team leader Lucas Samways said warm, dry conditions had seen visitor numbers increase significantly across all four patrolled beaches compared to last season.
"We're particularly seeing larger visitation numbers in the mornings and late afternoons, and have consequently increased patrol hours to 6pm, unless it's raining," he said.
"Our lifeguards are noticing people spreading along the beach, often resulting in them not swimming between the flags."
Mr Samways said most rescues come down to people getting caught in rips and not swimming between the flags.
"Lifeguards have also responded to a number of incidents via jet-skis, well outside our normal patrol areas, where people have been caught in dangerous rips, and we've had quite a large number of significant incidents occur at beaches where visitors required further medical attention," he said.
He's seen people with fractures, dislocations and possible spinal injuries that occurred during a dip, surfing or body-surfing more often than not due to shore-dump waves.
"There have also been quite a few people treated for heat-related illness and injuries from marine stingers," he said.
Mr Samways said even though large swells haven't come through, people are still underestimating the power of the ocean and rips, and quite often don't know what to do when they're caught in them.
"Our lifeguards have been doing a great job throughout the course of the holidays, avoiding potentially serious situations by directing people in the water to safety before they get in trouble," he said.
Mr Samways reminded members of the public to make smart decisions in the water, to know their own ability and swim when lifeguards are on duty.
"And if you do find yourself needing help in the water, don't panic, raise an arm in the air and we will get to you," he said.
Through the whole month of December, close to 270,000 people visited Newcastle's beaches, and the swell in numbers is happening across the Hunter.
Since the start of summer through to January 3, 328,403 beachgoers have hit the sand during patrolled periods at Port Stephens - that's a 66 per cent increase on the same time last year.
Birubi is by far the busiest beach in the area, followed by One Mile and Fingal.
Thankfully, rescues are down from 28 last season to just four since the start of December at Port Stephens, despite being inundated with visitors this year.
Australian Lifeguard Service commercial aquatic and event service state manager Chris O'Rorke said Birubi beach was by far the busiest in the area and was a key focus for lifeguards due to dangerous conditions, because of a permanent rip in front of the surf club.
"This has resulted in additional staff being deployed to this location," he said.
"Lifeguards are once again encouraging all beachgoers to follow the simple message of swimming at a patrolled location and always swimming between the flags.
"Lifeguards and lifesavers are on patrol at three key locations across the Port Stephens area, and remember that if they can't see you, they can't save you."
In 2022-23, there were 831,000 visits to Lake Macquarie's four patrolled beaches up from 785,000 the year before, and 375,056 to the city's pools.
Lake Macquarie uses data from its Smart Beaches program to better understand beach visitation, which led to a two-hour extension of patrols through December 2022 to January 2023, after it showed an influx of people heading to the coast before and after work.
