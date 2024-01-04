Lake Macquarie home to busiest Marine Rescue team in NSW for 2023

Lake Macquarie had the state's busiest Marine Rescue NSW crew in 2023, new figures released on Thursday by the volunteer emergency organisation show.
The Lake Macquarie team provided 681 assists during the year - 14 per cent of those that the organisation received throughout NSW.
The total came ahead of the Sydney State Comms Centre (520 calls), Botany Port Hacking (410) and Port Stephens (297).
Despite Lake Macquarie commander Jim Wright telling the Newcastle Herald in recent days that his team had a relatively quiet Christmas week compared with those of the past few years, the area still logged 73 assists during December.
Its busiest month was January (92), followed by February (80).
Newcastle had 67 assists during the year, while Lemon Tree Passage had 84.
Of the incidents the Lake Macquarie crew attended in 2023, 150 were classified as presenting "danger to life".
The team also helped boaties with more than 300 battery, fuel or engine-related issues with vessels.
There were 10 calls throughout the year to assist people who ended up in the water unintentionally at Lake Macquarie.
"Throughout 2023, our volunteers at our radio base at Swansea Heads received 36,976 radio and telephone calls," volunteer Garry Luxton said.
"The base is operated 24/7 by our volunteers and often received calls for help throughout the night.
"Flat batteries, fuel and engine troubles were the most common calls. Crews also responded to 77 grounding incidents."
