Food Bites: A Little Bit of Broke is back in March

This year's A Little Bit of Broke has been 20 years in the making and promises to be the biggest - and best - yet.
The popular festival-style weekend is again encouraging visitors to bypass better-known Pokolbin (for one weekend, at least!) and follow the wine trail less travelled to the Broke Fordwich corner of the Hunter Valley.
There, you can sample wine, food and farm-gate produce, meet winemakers and artisans, and enjoy a special line-up of unique Hunter Valley experiences. You can dine in the hatted Margan Restaurant, picnic with alpacas, enjoy sunset wines and live music, learn the art of beekeeping, indulge in a foot scrub made using local botanicals, or just sit back - glass in hand - and take in the spectacular scenery.
It's all happening from March 15 to 17 at 14 Broke Fordwich locations.
A Little Bit of Broke is very much a choose-your-own-adventure kind of weekend. From noon today you can grab a $35 Festival Starter Kit online at brokefordwich.com.au which includes your festival entry, a take-home tasting glass, festival map and a minimum of four tasting experiences. Then, browse the A Little Bit of Broke schedule online and work out your own itinerary from the many wining and dining experiences, events, workshops, accommodation and transport on offer.
If four tastings over an entire weekend isn't going to quench your thirst, you might consider the $50 Festival Super Kit which gives you eight complimentary tastings redeemable at any of the eight cellar doors taking part in the festival weekend.
Children under the age of 18 are admitted free as they do not require a Festival Kit.
Also, there will be a hop on, hop off bus service, so leave the car at home and take a transfer from Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock, Pokolbin, Branxton, Huntlee and other locations listed online. If you'd prefer to drive, park your car at the "festival hub" in the heart of Broke and opt to add on a daily festival shuttle service. Regular buses will travel along Broke and Milbrodale roads, stopping at each location in the festival program.
Margan Wines has been part of the event since its inception, when it was known as A Little Bit of Italy in Broke.
"The event launched 20 years ago as a casual, fun weekend featuring the regional cellar doors of Broke Fordwich," Lisa Margan said.
"Why 'A Little Bit of Italy'? This wine region had been pioneering several Italian wine varieties (Margan with Barbera, Catherine Vale with Dolcetto, Greenway with Fiano, Mt Broke with Pecorino and Sangiovese) and so the Italian theme showcased these and added the opportunity to amp up la dolce vita (the sweet life) vibe of Italy with Italian food, entertainment and fun.
"The event grew over the years and many more businesses joined in, including olive groves and accommodation and more wineries."
Last year the event changed its name and focus; it became A Little Bit of Broke.
"Many of the businesses in the region found that the Italian theme did not suit them as they had to create a different offer for their visitors for just one weekend of the year," Margan explained.
"It was decided to better align the event with what regional visitors can expect in the Broke Fordwich region on every weekend of the year.
"A Little Bit of Broke invites visitors to tour the region and sample a little of what each venue has on offer and then come back throughout the year for more."
Knights players Kalyn Ponga and Mat Croker will be pouring beers at The Greenroof in Hamilton between 5pm and 8pm on January 19 to help raise money for the Black Dog Institute. Whatever they put through the bar the venue will match and donate to the charity, plus there will be raffles and prizes to be won.
The deadline for registering your Newcastle Food Month event and/or Plate Date forms and payments is fast approaching: Tuesday, January 16. Details at newcastlefoodmonth.com.au.
Maitland Gaol is offering a one-hour guided tour for kids aged five to 12 which includes a lesson on how to make real butter, the 19th-century way. Bookings are essential.
Farrar & Sons Bakehouse at Mayfield now has an in-house sandwich bar.
Aaron and Alison Mercer, of Mercer Wines, are taking up residence in a new cellar door somewhere in the Hunter Valley in March or April. But never fear, you can still order their award-winning wines online at mercerwines.com.au/shop.
The Puff House at Broadmeadow has a new menu.
Singleton-based Chunkeez AU will be popping up at Charlestown Square this weekend, 9am to 4pm, at the level 2 food court near Reading Cinemas. They'll be selling their decadent New York style cookies and brownies.
Susuru Ramen & Gyoza and Sapphire Indian have collaborated on a new ramen which uses chettinad curry from southern Indian (coconut, dried chillies, tamarind sauce, curry leaves, mustard seed and house-milled spices and salts). It's available this month only.
Pie Lab at Nelson Bay is closing its doors - for good - on January 24.
As reported in the Newcastle Herald last week, Emerson's Restaurant at Lovedale's last day of trade will be this Sunday, January 14 (breakfast and lunch only). Best wishes to the restaurant's head chef, owner and all-round good bloke Emerson Rodriguez.
