Michael Hope's whiskey distillery a first for the Hunter Valley

Opening the Hunter Valley's first whiskey distillery was a no-brainer for Hope Estate owner Michael Hope.
"Whiskey is the one area that actually ties together everything that we do," he tells Weekender.
"The base for whiskey is brewed in our brewery. The spent grain is fed to our Angus cattle.
"And the whiskey is predominantly aged in our used wine barrels. So many unique characters come from these barrels."
Tower Whiskey Distillery opened last month at the former Tower Estate winery and cellar door in Pokolbin, located on the grounds of the Hope family's luxurious Tower Lodge.
"We were lucky in that the building was constructed in the same style as Tower Lodge," Hope explains.
"We've painted the distillery to match but for something different we painted the main tower in a copper colour to represent the copper of our traditional pot still."
The distillery's tasting room is reminiscent of the rustic Spanish-inspired decor and styling used throughout Tower Lodge.
In 2020 the Hopes started distilling gin and vodka in a micro-batch copper pot still at Hope Estate, replacing it a year later with a larger Australian made, custom-built, copper whiskey still.
At Tower Whiskey Distillery they are now producing whiskey and launched with four single-cask whiskeys.
"So not only are our whiskeys single malt, they are single cask, which makes them all unique," Hope says.
"We do not blend between casks which means we can see individual cask characters shine through.
"We've launched with the following: Cask No.3 Shiraz American oak; Cask No.7 Malbec French oak; Cask No.9 Fortified French oak; and Cask No. B1 American Bourbon barrel."
You can book a hosted tasting experience at Tower Whiskey Distillery that runs for 30 to 40 minutes.
"The pre-paid cost is $40 per person and covers a sample of each of the four whiskeys and an educational experience where we explain how the whiskey is made, how best to taste and appreciate it, as well as the characters of each whiskey," Hope says.
"You get a half nip of each, so the equivalent of two standard drinks.
"The feedback has been great and we're blown away with how much the patrons enjoy the different styles of whiskey."
The distilling process is undertaken by Hope Estate's brewers and overseen by Hope himself, while the final barrel selection, barrel work and bottling is the responsibility of Paul Mann, who also oversees the wine making side of the business.
For more information or to book a tasting, visit towerwhiskeydistillery.com.au. The distillery is open seven days, 11am to 5pm.
Tower Lodge is hosting a Champagne and Hunter Wine Weekend in May with 2015 wine communicator of the year and author of The Champagne Guide, Tyson Stelzer.
Stelzer is curating the weekend-long event and will be sharing 32 of his favourite Champagnes and Hunter whites and reds for just 24 guests. It will be a roll call of the world's greatest Champagne houses including Krug, Charles Heidsieck, Louis Roederer, Pol Roger, Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon and Pierre Gimonnet. Guests will be able to compare six of Champagne's most legendary cuvées at Stelzer's Prestige Masterclass.
The Hunter Valley flagships of Tyrrell's, Mount Pleasant, Brokenwood and Lake's Folly will be presented throughout the weekend by their makers, in person.
Hope Estate executive chef Anthony Fullerton will present a gala degustation dinner on the Saturday night.
