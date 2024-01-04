Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

In the doghouse: rangers dish out $90K in fines to pet owners

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie City Council kennel attendant Rochelle Deller with Cheeto the kitten, a 12-week old male found roaming at Cardiff. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Macquarie City Council kennel attendant Rochelle Deller with Cheeto the kitten, a 12-week old male found roaming at Cardiff. Picture by Simone De Peak

PET owners have been urged to keep their fur babies on a short leash, after more than 650 pets ended up in Lake Macquarie's pound last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.