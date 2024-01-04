In the doghouse: rangers dish out $90K in fines to pet owners

PET owners have been urged to keep their fur babies on a short leash, after more than 650 pets ended up in Lake Macquarie's pound last year.
When the puppy-effect wears off, it's the pound that pays the price - taking in 325 dogs and 215 cats from 2022-23, Lake Macquarie City Council environmental regulation and compliance manager Derek Poulton said.
"We haven't had an influx of unwanted pets since Christmas, but we've definitely seen a broader increase since COVID, when a lot of people sought new pets, possibly without thinking about the long-term commitment and responsibilities," he said.
While the council doesn't adopt directly, it works alongside a host of rescue organisations across the city like Dog Rescue Newcastle, Helping Hearts Animal Rescue and others.
When rangers collect an animal, they check it for identification and return it to the owner where possible, and in 2022-23 they were able to reunite 317 pets with their owners.
More than 220 animals were sent to rehoming organisations last year.
The council hopes to increase the number of pets that can be returned to their owners, offering free microchipping on four days last year.
Rangers dished out $93,763 in fines related to pets from 2022-23, the most common was for the possession of unregistered animals.
Mr Poulton said rangers handed out 1628 of those infringements over that period.
"This reinforces the importance of registering your pet, and keeping those registration details up to date if you move or your pet goes to a new owner," he said.
"Registration helps unite lost or stray animals with their owners, and is a requirement for all dogs and cats in NSW once they're six months old."
The next most common fines pet owners received were for failing to prevent a dog from escaping or not keeping dogs under control - which is of particular concern given the 251 dog attacks reported to the council last year.
Of those, 115 involved people, and Mr Poulton said it's not just concerning for the council but for the entire community.
"Dogs are wonderful companion animals, and Lake Mac has one of the highest per-capita dog ownership rates in NSW, but owners need to be responsible for their animals," he said.
"That means keeping them contained in their yard at home and ensuring adequate fencing so they can't get out.
"It also means keeping them on a lead when they're out in public, except in off-leash areas. Dogs should be socialised from a young age and receive proper training to ensure they are not aggressive towards other humans."
He said people thinking about dog ownership should carefully consider the breed they select, making sure it fits their lifestyle and living situation.
"They should do their research to understand the behavioural traits of different breeds before they make a decision," he said.
"It's also really important to exercise your dog and provide enrichment for it, particularly while it is home alone."
In 2022-23, Lake Macquarie City Council received $429,764 in companion animal revenue, made up of registration fees, fines and impounding fees.
In comparison, it spent $804,764 running its holding facility, paying wages, administration, animal seizures and impounding and on kennel hands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.