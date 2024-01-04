Call to help hamper charity with $6500 bag bill

CHRISTINE Mastello's clients sometimes feel they're carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders.
Now, Hunter MP Dan Repacholi has put the call out to help the Southlakes Incorporated founder carry on with the life-changing work she does in the community.
Every year, Ms Mastello spends $6500 on enviro bags to put together food hampers and emergency packs for those in need.
Mr Repacholi hopes the community can help her put that money to better use, donating new enviro bags, similar to green Woolies bags, towards the cause.
"People come in regularly to get food from them when they're in need, there are so many services that run out of that place and they do a remarkable job just like other organisations in the region," he said.
"There are plenty of people in need of the services these organisations provide, they do a fantastic job of supplying the people that need it most and I take my hat off to them.
"I'm hoping the community can chip in and help out where we can."
Mr Repacholi has already collected 1000 bags to donate to Southlakes Incorporated, which uses upwards of 5000 each year.
Ms Mastello and her team of volunteers pack the bags with items like rice, soup, tuna, long-life milk as well as treats for the kids and she said the need is only growing.
"We go through 5000 bags each year and give that food away for free, I looked at our bank balance and we spent $6500 on bags, we can't afford that," she said.
"Over the break we delivered to 49 families in the last 14 days, that's 49 families desperate for food.
"It's just amazing that people would do that for us to help us, to make my volunteers feel heard and loved because they do work their asses off."
Southlakes Incorporates supports 10 local schools each week with food, and five others have since reached out.
Ms Mastello said saving money on enviro bags means that funding could go towards more hampers for Lake Macquarie families.
"We have other schools that have asked for an increase in support, which I could do if I don't spend that money on bags, I could put it towards food and help these schools," she said.
"It doesn't have to be green, it just needs to be new and have a gusset or flat bottom for heavier items like milk.
"We're a charity that doesn't receive funding, so I thank everyone for their support because without them helping we can't help as many families as we do."
Bag donations can be dropped off at 3 Edward Street Cessnock, or members of the public can contact Mr Repacholi's office for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.