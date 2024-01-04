Law catches up with 18-year-old motorcycle rider after string of offences

NEWCASTLE police arrested an 18-year-old male on Thursday over a string of motorcycle offences dating back to last April.
On December 19 officers from the Proactive Crime Team sighted a yellow unregistered motorcycle being ridden on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Jesmond.
The rider was allegedly not wearing a helmet and was travelling in excess of the speed limit.
Officers recognised the rider from previous interactions. The rider's actions allegedly included doing 'wheelies', lane splitting at high speed and riding on both the incorrect side of the road and on footpaths.
Police enquiries led officers to an address in Lambton on Thursday where an 18-year-old male was arrested.
Police also located a motorcycle which had been reported stolen in April last year.
The male was charged with multiple driving offences including riding in a manner dangerous, being unlicensed, breach of an AVO, goods in custody and an outstanding arrest warrant.
The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Friday.
