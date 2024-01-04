Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Law catches up with 18-year-old motorcycle rider after string of offences

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated January 4 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Law catches up with 18-year-old motorcycle rider after string of offences
Law catches up with 18-year-old motorcycle rider after string of offences

NEWCASTLE police arrested an 18-year-old male on Thursday over a string of motorcycle offences dating back to last April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.