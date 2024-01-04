Can Jets make most of extra breathing space against the Bulls?

OK revellers, what day is it?
When do the Jets play? Tonight away at Macarthur.
Things can get a bit congested and changeable at this time of year in the A-League and 2023-24 seems to be no exception.
Departing coaches and players, incoming replacements, a tightened schedule, a Unite round upcoming in Sydney next weekend and all that after round 10 which finally made some sense.
Six games, six home wins, no real surprises.
I'm pretty sure that's the first time that has happened this season, and I'd have to say I can't remember when it last happened in our crazy competition.
Melbourne City over Brisbane, 8-1, believe it or not was almost inexplicable, perhaps providing the crazy we've come to expect, despite the departure of Roar coach Ross Aloisi.
Sydney over Wellington made sense, as did the Jets' win at home over Western United.
Melbourne Victory and the Mariners, along with City, unbeaten in their past five, turned over Adelaide and Perth as expected, and the Wanderers completed a great home multi for those brave enough to partake, with a win over Macarthur.
I spoke almost a month ago about the Jets having a solid four-game run, and that it was, without being spectacular.
Seven points from a possible 12 was a par score for me over those games, and though some may argue, fell pretty much how I felt they might.
The "surprise" win over Wellington made just as much sense to me as the heart-stopping draw with Perth at home.
It was very important to take three points from Western United, particularly given the circumstances of the game.
Trent Buhagiar's pace was to the fore early and Dane Ingham's permission to cross early this season provided a peach of an assist for the first of Buhagiar's brace.
The combination of an early lead, a clean sheet and a well earned one at that, given the send-off of interim captain Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 58th minute after a second yellow card, proved once again to be a trusty formula.
I spoke of a busy time for most teams at this stage of the season, and tonight's opponent Macarthur have had a two day shorter turnaround than the Jets.
Advantage Jets.
Macarthur will have actually played Monday, Friday, Monday, Friday in the first 13 days of January.
That is asking a lot of any team at this time of year, but it's not the Jets' problem, and I'm sure Rob Stanton will be working on a plan to take maximum value out of two extra days of planning and rest.
It would be tempting to get a little gung-ho in terms of approach in pressuring and tempo.
But Macarthur have been quite successful in absorbing pressure, defending leads, and countering. Sound familiar anyone?
This is a difficult match-up to predict in my eyes.
Will the Jets gamble, and play with freedom and tempo, without Stamatelopoulos and Reno Piscopo?
Will Macarthur look at those outs, and approach the game a touch more aggressively than usual? Will heat and storm activity play a role?
Elsewhere, I reckon Adelaide may have rolled Wellington last night, the Wanderers vs Mariners should be a cracker on Saturday, and Jets fans will be interested in Brisbane's recovery under newly appointed coach Ben Cahn, at home to Sydney, with a view to next week's clash in the Unite round.
Victory travel to Perth without Bruno Fornaroli, who has notched 13 goals to date, but they should still have enough quality to win in the late game on Saturday, and poor old Macarthur travel to Adelaide on Monday. An intriguing and exhausting couple of weeks awaits.
