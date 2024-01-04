Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Police appeal in search for man missing from Newcastle

Updated January 5 2024 - 9:29am, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay Mackenzie-France, 21. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Jay Mackenzie-France, 21. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

POLICE have appealed for the public's help as they search for a 21-year-old man reported missing from Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.