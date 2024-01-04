Police appeal in search for man missing from Newcastle

POLICE have appealed for the public's help as they search for a 21-year-old man reported missing from Newcastle.
Officers believe Jay Mackenzie-France was last seen on the Esplanade, Honeysuckle Drive, on Wednesday, January 3.
He was reported missing to Newcastle police, and an investigation into his whereabouts was launched.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Mr Mackenzie-France is is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 177 centimetres tall, of a slim build and with brown hair.
He is known to frequent Cessnock and Stockton.
Anyone with any information into his whereabouts has been urged to contact Newcastle police on 4929 0999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
