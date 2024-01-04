'Wheelies', riding on footpaths and speeding: police track down unlicensed trail bike teen

POLICE working to combat the number of unregistered trail bike riders driving dangerously on Hunter roads say they have tracked down an 18-year-old man who was allegedly spotted speeding without a helmet at Jesmond last year.
Officers from the Proactive Crime Team say they saw a yellow unregistered dirt bike being ridden on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Jesmond on December 19.
The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was speeding, doing "wheelies", lane splitting at high speeds and riding on both the wrong side of the road and on footpaths, police said.
Police recognised the rider from "previous interactions" and after extensive inquiries say they were able to track him to an address at Lambton on Thursday.
He was arrested and police also recovered a motorcycle that had been stolen in April last year.
The 18-year-old was charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, driving without ever holding a license, driving a stolen vehicle, breaching an apprehended violence order and goods in custody.
Police say the teenager also had another warrant out for his arrest.
The 18-year-old was refused bail by police and was due to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Friday.
