Food Bites: the healthy drinks shaking up the wellness industry

Healthy drinks are on trend this summer, be they smoothies, iced teas, 'loaded' teas or pressed juices.
It's all about gut health, proteins, mood-boosters, vitamins, probiotics - anything, really, that's nourishing and has health benefits and contributes to the holistic concept of "wellness".
Pro Vibe at Warners Bay, owned by Kimberley Cobban and Aaron Leslie, is a case in point. The independent, family-owned business makes and sells healthy teas, smoothies and juices - and aspires to motivate customers to achieve their goals.
"For years it's been our dream to open a shop, and we were lucky enough to have the love and support from our families to help it happen," Kimberley said. "Our dream finally come true."
Pro Vibe opened last July as The Yum Bar and used Herbalife ingredients but it wasn't long before Kimberley decided to rebrand and "go independent". She says she sources only "the highest quality ingredients".
"For us, it's about providing the best rather than the cheapest. Our shakes, for example, are based on Rule 1 'R1' protein, voted 'best whey protein isolate' in 2022. It's high protein with very few ingredients, it's a very respected brand and we're proud to support it," she explained.
"We opted to use coconut water too because it's rich in nutrients, and acts as a low-calorie electrolyte which helps boost hydration. Using water is OK, but it just can't provide the same benefits.
"We know consumers, especially those who are into fitness and well-being, are very conscious about what they put into their bodies. For this reason, we don't use ingredients with possible or known side effects, or ingredients that provide little or no benefits. We, too, are into fitness, so we won't sell what we wouldn't consume ourselves."
She chose to open Pro Vibe at Warners Bay "because it's such an active and vibrant community".
"People love to come here. It really is perfect. Our goal is to take Pro Vibe to Newcastle as well. For us though, it's not about finding just any location, it's about finding the best location. Somewhere we can benefit the community. We're just waiting for the right place."
Keep an eye out for healthy snacks on the Pro Vibe menu. They'll be available soon.
"Why are shakes so popular? I don't really know, but if I was to take a guess, I would say it's because people normally associate 'shakes' to be full of fats and sugars. Health shakes, on the other hand, are not and provide additional protein and vitamins - and we think ours taste amazing."
And they're convenient. You grab your drink, get your vitamin hit, and get on with your day.
Alfie's at New Lambton and the newly launched Alfie's Catering are branching out to Leaves & Fishes at Lovedale in the Hunter Valley.
Both Alfie's and Alfie's Catering are the creation of a hospitality group who are also partners in The Criterion Hotel at Carrington and MEET Restaurant: Ronnie Stricke, Rafael Tonon, Luciano Cruz, Mitchell Steel and Greg Mathew.
Alfie's Catering will be the exclusive in-house provider for all weddings and events at the Lovedale property.
"We will do similar food to Alfie's in New Lambton after we do a full renovation [of the restaurant], probably by June," Cruz said. "But for the time being we are going to do a Japanese influenced pop-up there. Probably from early February."
Added Steel: "We're so excited to bring a piece of Alfie's to the Hunter Valley. It's always been our promise with Alfie's to share good food, good wine and good times so it feels like a natural fit for us to settle in with our second location and take on weddings at the stunning Leaves & Fishes."
Aaron and Kristy McGuigan took over ownership of Leaves & Fishes early last year.
"We are thrilled to have Alfie's join us at Leaves & Fishes, not only by bringing their beautiful fare to our waterfront location with their second restaurant, but also having the team cater our stunning weddings," Kristy said.
"Their sharing style menu and locally sourced produce fits our ethos perfectly - bringing people together, creating experiences, sharing love and creating memories is what we're all about and we look forward to our future together."
Paterson Tavern is celebrating the January 26 public holiday by hosting a fun day out called Paterson Palooza. There will be a pie-eating competition with cash prizes of $100, $200 and $500 on offer. The first of four yabby races will start at 1.30pm. Each race has four competing yabbies which will be auctioned off (half the proceeds will go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the other half to the winner of each race). There will also be live music from 3pm to 6pm with The After Party Trio.
Be safe, not sorry, and book a table online at patersontavern.com.au.
The Family Hotel on Hunter Street in Newcastle has new owners who plan to transform it into a "live and local" music hub. More can be revealed soon.
Dylan Oakes, formerly of the Family Hotel, has opened an intimate "listening bar" on Newcastle's Hunter Street called Mad Poet. Think vinyl records, charcuterie, red wine from a decanter - and all cocktails will be stirred, not shaken, so punters can hear and enjoy the music.
In another Hunter Street coup, Granddad Jack's Craft Distillery is opening the door to Granddad's Bar Experience Newcastle on January 25.
