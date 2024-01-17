Food Bites: the healthy drinks shaking up the wellness industry

Paterson Tavern is celebrating the January 26 public holiday by hosting a fun day out called Paterson Palooza. There will be a pie-eating competition with cash prizes of $100, $200 and $500 on offer. The first of four yabby races will start at 1.30pm. Each race has four competing yabbies which will be auctioned off (half the proceeds will go to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the other half to the winner of each race). There will also be live music from 3pm to 6pm with The After Party Trio.

