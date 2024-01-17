Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Food Bites: the healthy drinks shaking up the wellness industry

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Leslie and Kimberley Cobban, of Pro Vibe in Warners Bay. Picture supplied
Aaron Leslie and Kimberley Cobban, of Pro Vibe in Warners Bay. Picture supplied

Healthy drinks are on trend this summer, be they smoothies, iced teas, 'loaded' teas or pressed juices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.