Jets put coach speculation to the side as they chase top-six spot

JETS midfielder Libby Copus-Brown says coach Gary van Egmond's anticipated departure to link with the Chinese Football Federation is no distraction for the players ahead of their crucial clash with Canberra at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Jets have a chance to jump into the top six against United with a victory in the 5pm match to assure they move past either Melbourne Victory (fifth) or Western United (sixth) as those sides face-off Saturday night as well.
Van Egmond, who travelled to China last month to interview for the national youth team coaching role, nor the Jets are yet to publicly confirm or kill-off the move, leaving it bubbling away in the background.
But Copus-Brown said the situation was no distraction and the team was firmly focused on notching consecutive wins for the first time this season after knocking off Adelaide 3-1 on Sunday.
"I think we don't really like to look into what's happening behind the scenes," the 26-year-old said.
"We're just focusing on us and what we have right now."
Jets veteran Gema Simon, who played her 150th game last week, echoed Copus-Brown's comments but confirmed Van Egmond had kept the playing group somewhat in the loop.
"He's spoken to us briefly about it, but either way whatever happens now - the girls will stick together and we'll keep on doing what we're doing," Simon, 33, said.
"We'll just see how that one plays out."
The Jets are placed seventh on 13 points, one outside the top six and behind Victory and United, who are fifth and six respectively on 14 points.
"It's massive," Copus-Brown said of the opportunity Saturday's match presented.
"Canberra have just played a game [on Wednesday] against Sydney so hopefully they're tired from that.
"But it's important to get those three points to put us in a better position on the table."
Canberra, last after just one win in nine games, will be coming off a short turnaround but they've had consecutive one-all draws against top-six sides, including Sydney FC (fourth) on Wednesday night and Western United (sixth) last weekend.
Newcastle claimed a 4-3 victory over Canberra in the nation's capital in late November.
But Canberra snatched a couple of late goals in the game and Copus-Brown said the Jets couldn't afford to concede in similar fashion second time round.
"We've learnt that you don't always have to play pretty football to win," Copus-Brown, who scored a goal against Adelaide last week, said.
"It's really important we get the three points and keep climbing the ladder."
Simon, who has been hampered by injury again this season, was buoyed by her minutes against second-last placed Adelaide.
"I feel OK," she said.
"I'm feel like I'm slowly getting there. I think it will be a couple of weeks until I'm firing on all cylinders ... it's nice to be back on the field."
The former Australian representative was hopeful of further time on the pitch this weekend.
"This is the second week I've got through that I will be available," Simon said.
"I'm just building at this point and if I'm in the squad, then great, and if I'm not then I'll just keep working on what I need to behind the scenes."
Simon described Canberra as "an exciting team" and tipped plenty of "end-to-end" play. "I think there will be a lot of goals," she said.
