Man charged after sexual assault in aged care home early on New Year's Day

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a man following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at an aged care home in the state's north.
About 2.30am on Monday, January 1, emergency services were called to an aged-care home in Coffs Harbour following reports a 76-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted.
Police were told an unknown man had allegedly entered the woman's room, before sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital for further examination and treatment for minor injuries.
Local police commenced inquiries before the investigation was taken carriage of by State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Coolong.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 2.30pm yesterday, Thursday, January 4, strike force detectives - with assistance from Coffs/Clarence Police District - arrested a 29-year-old man in Coffs Harbour.
He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with aggravated sex assault- break and enter with intent.
The man was refused bail to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court today.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.