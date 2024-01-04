Newcastle Herald
Man charged after sexual assault in aged care home early on New Year's Day

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 5 2024 - 10:38am, first published 10:32am
Sex Crimes Squad detectives arrested a 29-year-old man in Coffs Harbour over an alleged sexual assault at an aged-care facility. Picture NSW Police
Sex Crimes Squad detectives arrested a 29-year-old man in Coffs Harbour over an alleged sexual assault at an aged-care facility. Picture NSW Police

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a man following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at an aged care home in the state's north.

