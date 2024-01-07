Newcastle Herald
Vast majority of revellers don't cause drama

By Letters to the Editor
January 8 2024 - 3:30am
New Year's fun on city's foreshore.
As reported in "Cracker of a night: partygoers start new year on the right note" (Herald, 2/1), a police spokeswoman said that the majority of people across Newcastle made New Year's Eve "a memorable night for the right reasons". She went on to thank the community for their assistance, "with most members of the public well behaved throughout the evening".

