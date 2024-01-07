Vast majority of revellers don't cause drama

As reported in "Cracker of a night: partygoers start new year on the right note" (Herald, 2/1), a police spokeswoman said that the majority of people across Newcastle made New Year's Eve "a memorable night for the right reasons". She went on to thank the community for their assistance, "with most members of the public well behaved throughout the evening".
More than 22,000 people were out in Newcastle throughout the evening, and only five people were arrested. At least one of these arrests was not alcohol-related (as one arrest pertained to firearm offences), and regardless of the reasons for the arrests, five out 22,000 is about .023 per cent.
A City of Newcastle spokeswoman said the council hadn't received any reports of antisocial behaviour from police or any event security. Out of the 15,000 who attended waterfront celebrations in Maitland, no arrests were made, nor were there any reports of antisocial behaviour.
It's almost as if the vast majority of people who enjoy a night out don't cause any drama. Again I urge any anti-alcohol activists and/or lockout law campaigners to take note.
In response to Garry Robinson ("Get started on nuclear", Letters, 4/1), I note he and others constantly fail to mention the waste problem and the high cost of the newest nuclear innovation that is well documented by the CSIRO and other research authorities.
Garry Robinson and others constantly compare Australia's energy system with Europe and the US, which have much higher population densities with large areas of cold, dark, snowy winters. There is no comparison to Australia with our abundance of wind, sun and empty land. Perhaps the US and Europe will need expensive nuclear with problem waste to achieve a carbon-free environment?
He mentioned the "crazy green dream of 82 per cent renewables", when I know my single home solar system provides 200 per cent of our power requirements. Enough power for two average homes with hydro and wind as a backup power supply when no battery. Canberra is now running on 100 per cent renewable energy.
Perhaps the nuclear energy supporters should concentrate on other areas, such as primary production, manufacturing and transport if they are so keen to resolve climate change issues. I believe that most supporters of nuclear don't believe in climate change so, therefore, don't believe in the CSIRO or any other reputable institutions.
We learn that 20 years ago, John Howard quashed his party's plan for an emissions trading scheme (ETS) due to opposition from faceless industry leaders. This is the same man who campaigned against the Voice because it would give one group of Australians unfair access to, and influence over, Parliament that the rest of us don't have. As a consequence, industry is still heard while our Indigenous people are silenced.
If the ETS had been implemented back then we would all be paying a lot less for power today. This is what's called LNP 'long-term vision'.
In response to Greg Lowe ("Paying for laziness", Letters, 3/1), there's a simple answer as to why the Labor government has handed out a 6 per cent increase to the unemployed.
It's the same reason Albanese has brought in 600,000 migrants over the past year. It's the same reason all his alleged cost-of-living relief has been directed at the same group of people. Albo knows it's a vote winner from both these groups and the media will turn a blind eye. Middle Australians have a bad case of buyer remorse and are unlikely to vote for Labor next time around.
We know politicians have hides thicker than rhinos, but the top award for political hypocrisy in 2023 must go to the new Queensland Premier, Steven Miles, who went on holidays amid the ongoing floods throughout his state.
Mr Miles said it was not like when former Australian PM Scott Morrison went on holidays during the NSW fires of 2019 as he, Miles, was in constant contact with authorities. Fighting fires is a state government responsibility, so too are floods and other disasters occurring in each state. No doubt Albo would have been there, but he was searching for Warner's cricket cap and preparing for another selfie with King Charles later in the year.
What will Dave Warner do in retirement? Swap his cricket boots for sandshoes, jump into the old Sandman panel van and go to the beach to build sandcastles? Don't forget the sandwiches Dave, perhaps move to Sandy Hollow? His cricket career certainly was sandsational.
This week I took some interstate visitors to Newcastle beach. It was a lovely day and they were suitably impressed by the new baths. However, as we walked through Pacific Park we noticed a campsite under some trees; four to five tents, bush kitchen, clothesline. Obviously homeless people. What do Nuatali Nelmes, Jeremy Bath and Scott Neylon think of this? We have all seen this in major capital cities, but not in Newcastle.
John Cooper got it wrong ("Adulation over the top", Letters, 3/1). If we had been talking about the previous Morrison Coalition government it would have taken three pages to discuss its miserable circus act failures. Australians have convenient short-term memory loss when it comes to politics.
Queens Wharf should be included among the prominent buildings in Newcastle that need immediate demolition and rebuild besides those in the Hunter Street Mall ("Mall that's left of centre as wrecking ball looms", Herald, 4/1).
It seems there are letter writers ("Statement just one page", Letters, 2/1) who are still unwilling to accept the Voice referendum result, again offensively blaming ignorance. I find it amusingly hypocritical that some people attempting to make excuses for losing a democratic vote are the same ones who condemn Donald Trump for questioning the 2020 US election result.
