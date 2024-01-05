Price riding for redemption in Dakar

"It was so close," said the now Gold Coast-based Price on the race's official website this week. "Kudos to (Argentine race winner) Kevin Benavides, who did a great job. I missed three waypoints by a few metres on the last special stage and lost precious time going backwards. It's so frustrating to lose by such a small margin. But I finished in good shape, without injury, and still came away with a trophy, and that's the most important thing. I'm ready for another edition and look forward to it."