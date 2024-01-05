Adam Ruggari looking for Jakarta to take next step at Menangle

SAWYERS Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes trotter Jakarta can challenge in Saturday grade if he produces his best behaviour again at Menangle.
Jakarta, a seven-year-old gelding, is a rare trotter in Ruggari's stable and came to him from Andy Gath in Victoria so owner Norm Jenkin could target Sydney races.
He overcame a 20-metre handicap to win by 2.6 on debut for Ruggari at a Menangle Tuesday meeting on December 12 but was then seventh, 21.8m away, when stepping up four days later at the track at another standing start.
He broke early in the 2300m event and faces the mobile start on Saturday night over a mile from gate five in an up to 85 grade race.
Ruggari was unsure how Jakarta would score up but he reckoned the trotter was up to the higher grade. Jack Callaghan returns to drive.
"They just thought he'd hit his mark in Melbourne so they wanted to see how he'd level up in Sydney," Ruggari said of picking up Jakarta.
"The first start Jack was driving and he was a little bit slow away, but he did everything right. Second start he had a new driver [Bailey McDonough] - he did nothing wrong - but the horse made a little mistake.
"He made up more than he gave them when he galloped, but that's just how it is with those trotters. They've all got to be on the best behaviour.
"He's had mobile starts in Melbourne. The previous trainer told me he can get a bit keen behind the mobile, so it's a bit of trial and error.
"I think it's the same sort of horses he raced last start, but it's a step up in grade from when he won.
"He's not out of it.
"When he won, it was quite a good run. It was over a mile and he was off a 20-metre handicap. He was quite slowly away and at one stage he was probably 50 or 60 metres off them and was still able to beat them.
"Hopefully he can do everything right and we can get a result."
