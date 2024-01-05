Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Adam Ruggari looking for Jakarta to take next step at Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 5 2024 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jakarta winning on debut for Adam Ruggari at Menangle. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Jakarta winning on debut for Adam Ruggari at Menangle. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

SAWYERS Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes trotter Jakarta can challenge in Saturday grade if he produces his best behaviour again at Menangle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.