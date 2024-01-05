Tim Clark eyes gun runs on Kris Lees duo in Gold Coast features

Tim Clark has welcomed the chance to ride Kris Lees-trained pair Zoe's Promise and Chilli Filly from handy draws in $250,000 features on Saturday on the Gold Coast.
Clark, who will pilot both for the first time, rides Zoe's Promise in The Wave, an 1800-metre event for three and four-year-olds, and Chilli Filly in the Magic Millions Rising Stars (1300m) for 3-4YO fillies and mares.
Zoe's Promise, a $3.10 TAB favourite, wasn't in the race until Lees made the call on Tuesday after trackwork in Newcastle. The four-year-old is on a nine-day back-up from a second in the Belle of the Turf (1600m) at Gosford where she led and was run down by Lekvarte.
With gate five and no Lekvarte to worry about, Clark expected Zoe's Promise to be in the finish if she could handle the jump to 1800m.
"Zoe's Promise has been racing really consistently this prep and has bumped into Lekvarte a couple of times and that mare is flying, so there's probably no disgrace running second to her," Clark said. "She was a strong winner at Randwick sitting outside the leader a couple of starts ago. She's drawn a nice gate to get somewhere on speed, so if she can run out the 1800 strongly, she looks a leading contender.
"She'll be in the first four somewhere I imagine and she may end up leading. It depends on the tempo.
"The back-up might be another question mark after what looked like a reasonably tough run at Gosford, but Kris wouldn't be sending her up if he had any doubts."
Chilli Filly, a $5 favourite after a win at Randwick on Boxing Day, has gate two.
"She's another one that's drawn a lovely barrier and it should give her a few options," Clark said.
"I suspect that race she's come out of at Randwick will be a reasonably strong form race and I expect that to hold up on Saturday."
Lees also has Hellavadancer ($17) and Extessive ($81) in that race and Surreal I Am ($23) in the $250,000 MM Maiden Plate.
Clarke said Zoe's Promise and Chilli Filly were "definitely two of my better rides."
"Bonita Queen in the rich maiden looks like a filly of good potential," he added.
"She looks trialed up and tuned up nicely for a race I'm sure she been targetted for. She's another strong chance."
