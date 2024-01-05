Kearsley trainer keen to see well-bred prospect repeat the dose

Kearsley trainer Bryan Young hopes blueblood Happy Buddy can back up his maiden win at The Gardens on Saturday night from an inside draw.
Young had a winning double at the track last week with maiden victories to Happy Buddy and Blazing Goodwin.
Happy Buddy, a son of Barcia Bale and Solar Sky, was second on debut over 272 metres two weeks earlier at the track from box three but then broke through from the six over the same trip.
He has box two for his first 5th grade assignment, in race three over the short course again, on Saturday night.
"He's regally bred that fella," Young said.
"His mother was from the same litter as Good Odds Harada and Feral Franky, so he's really well bred out of Barcia Bale, and hopefully he can go on with it.
"But the maiden to 5th grade is always the hardest one to win.
"The race is not overly strong but there's a couple in it who have won in the past pretty well.
"He's pretty green and still learning, but he's going well."
The Gardens' meeting has 12 races and starts at 7.10pm.
Muswellbrook also races on Saturday, with the first of 10 and 9.27am.
On Friday at The Gardens, Noelene Holloway-trained Redeemer Marina was among the more impressive winners at the meeting.
He jumped well from box one in the fourth, a 400m 5th grade event, to lead before building an advantage and beating favourite King Aussie by more than five lengths.
He went to four wins and three placings in 12 career starts.
