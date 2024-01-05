Newcastle spinners set up Bush Blues win over South Australia

Opener Hamish Case top-scored with 45 for South Australia but he had little support. The Bush Blues reached their opponent's total in 15.5 overs with Jeffrey Goninan (Stockton) the best of the batters scoring 42 not out. He held the crease with opener Ethan Debono (26) for much of the innings before finishing the job with Callum Rainger (12 not out).