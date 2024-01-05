Newcastle spinners set up Bush Blues win over South Australia

NEWCASTLE'S contingent of spinners took six of seven wickets in NSW's third consecutive win at the Australian Country Championships as the Bush Blues edged closer towards a finals berth.
After 50-over wins over the ACT and Western Australia in the days prior, NSW (3-106) defeated South Australia (7-102) with ease at Waratah Oval in one of two Twenty20 matches they were due to play on Friday.
Backing up a standout display in the second one-day match, Belmont's Adrian Isherwood took 3-19 from four overs while Aaron Bills (Wests) had 2-17 and skipper Nick Foster (Stockton) chimed in with 1-17 from the same compliment.
Opener Hamish Case top-scored with 45 for South Australia but he had little support. The Bush Blues reached their opponent's total in 15.5 overs with Jeffrey Goninan (Stockton) the best of the batters scoring 42 not out. He held the crease with opener Ethan Debono (26) for much of the innings before finishing the job with Callum Rainger (12 not out).
NSW were due to play Victoria, the only other undefeated side in the men's tournament after their win over the ACT early Friday, at No.1 Sportsground from 6.30pm. Elsewhere Friday, Western Australia (4-143) notched their first win, beating Queensland (6-141).
All games Friday were Twenty20. There is a general bye on Saturday before matches resume on Sunday.
NSW face Queensland at Passmore Oval at 10am before meeting the ACT at the same venue at 2.15pm.
The national country carnival is being held across Newcastle over seven days, culminating in the finals on Wednesday.
It was last held in Newcastle in 1992-93.
