Bush Breakers bounce back from first loss as QLD remain unbeaten

In response, ACT could only manage 5-56. Newcastle's Abbey Taylor took 3-9 from two overs in a match-best spell. In other games Friday, Victoria (3-139) beat ACT (50), Western Australia (8-107) downed South Australia (8-84). Victoria (4-88) also proved too good for Western Australia (5-87), while Queensland (3-74) continued their unbeaten run downing South Australia (5-70). All women's games are Twenty20 format.