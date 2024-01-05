Bush Breakers bounce back from first loss as QLD remain unbeaten

NSW suffered their first loss of the Australian Country Cricket Championships early Friday but bounced back to notch a third victory.
The Bush Breakers, after consecutive wins the day prior, lost to Queensland first-up on Friday at Charlestown Oval but beat ACT later in the day at the same ground.
In the earlier game, NSW managed only 9-86 from 20 overs, falling 35 runs short of Queensland (9-121).
The Bush Breakers won the toss and opted to bowl and while they restricted Queensland to a reasonably low total, they failed to make inroads at the crease.
Only Kira Churchland (21) at fourth-drop and openers Jodie Hicks (16) and Jo Kelly (14) managed to reach double-figures. Skipper Churchland had been the best of the NSW bowlers, claiming 3-21 from four overs.
Against the ACT, Hicks top-scored with 30 with support from Churchland (22) to help NSW to 4-80 off a game-restricted 12 overs.
In response, ACT could only manage 5-56. Newcastle's Abbey Taylor took 3-9 from two overs in a match-best spell. In other games Friday, Victoria (3-139) beat ACT (50), Western Australia (8-107) downed South Australia (8-84). Victoria (4-88) also proved too good for Western Australia (5-87), while Queensland (3-74) continued their unbeaten run downing South Australia (5-70). All women's games are Twenty20 format.
Games resume on Sunday.
