Attempted carjacking at Hamilton traffic lights sparks manhunt

THE ATTEMPTED carjacking of a woman stopped at a red light at a major Hamilton intersection has sparked a police manhunt.
The driver and her passenger were waiting at the traffic signals at Beaumont and Donald streets just after 10pm on Thursday, January 4, when they were attacked by an unknown man, police said.
Officers were told the pair were waiting for the green light in a Nissan Qashqai when a stranger approached and opened the driver's door.
The woman reported that the man grabbed her by the arm and demanded she get out of the car.
A separate vehicle approached the stopped Nissan from behind, and the man fled the scene on foot.
The woman went to Waratah Police Station and raised the alarm a short time later.
The driver and her passenger were not injured in the ordeal.
Detectives searching for the assailant have released a description of a man seen in the area at the time that they would like to speak with.
He is described as being about 170 centimetres tall, with thick, dark, curly hair.
Police said he was wearing a red hooded jumper with a red face covering, with shorts and joggers.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.
Call Newcastle police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
