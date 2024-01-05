Newcastle Herald
Attempted carjacking at Hamilton traffic lights sparks manhunt

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 2:12pm
Police have appealed for witnesses to an attempted carjacking at Hamilton to please come forward. File picture
Police have appealed for witnesses to an attempted carjacking at Hamilton to please come forward. File picture

THE ATTEMPTED carjacking of a woman stopped at a red light at a major Hamilton intersection has sparked a police manhunt.

