Untold tales of our spectacular swamp

I could not tell you the number of times I have driven past Hexham Swamp during the decades I have lived in the Hunter, with no concept of its varied history.
And I know I am not alone.
As reporter Matthew Kelly notes in his fascinating look at this expanse: "Tens of thousands of commuters pass by this natural wonder as they travel between Maitland and Newcastle each day. Yet few are familiar with the story of how this ecological gem was once sacrificed in the name of urban development before it was transformed back into a globally-recognised wetland rehabilitation project."
The Newcastle Herald is proud to launch a series on this often overlooked environment. The Hunter's Hidden Gem: The Story of Hexham Wetland series has involved months of work by a team of reporters, and some very early starts from our photographers, to capture the essence of the wetlands and explore this vital and historic part of our region.
Photographer Simone De Peak is a bit of an early riser, or at least she had to be for this project. She had this to share about the process:
"The Hexham Wetlands feature was shot over a period of a couple of months, while coordinating multiple subjects with times and locations at different areas around the wetlands.
"In this assignment I was also discovering parts of the Hexham Wetlands that I had never seen before.
"Most of the photoshoots were done at dawn or early to capture a sense of the environment, and life around the wetlands, also quite a few of the subjects were no strangers to an early rise as that is when they would be out in the field with their work.
"The portraits of Ray Kelly and Matt Syron, looking over Rocky Knob and the Hexham Wetlands were shot one afternoon and then followed up with shoot at dawn as early morning light fell over the vast open space of the Hexham Wetlands from a high vantage point at Kau-ma Park Fletcher."
We look forward to sharing more of this important project with you in the coming days.
Have a great Sunday.
Lisa Allan
