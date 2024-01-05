Finals-hungry Hamwicks face big test against leaders City

HAMILTON-WICKHAM captain Ben Balcomb still has his sights on making the Newcastle District Cricket semi-finals and a win over leaders Newcastle City at Passmore Oval would be the perfect springboard.
Hamwicks enter the two-day round-nine clash on Saturday on 28 points, seven points behind fourth-placed Wallsend.
The are also fresh from a resounding win over Wests before the Christmas break.
"It was good to get that win against Wests. We had been pretty poor before that," Balcomb said. "The goal is still to make the semis. We have looked at the draw and, if we want to make a fist of it, beating City is the first thing we have to do. We are really keen for it. I think it will be a really good gauge on where we sit."
The Pumas did the damage with the ball against Wests. Openers Lewis Hextall (2-23) and Tom Bailey (2-23) struck early and teenage leg-spinner Jet Mason (4-40) went through the middle order as Wests were bundled out for 141.
"I was really impressed with how we bowled against Wests," Balcomb said. "If we can do a similar job against City, we give ourselves every chance.
"Lewis is up against his old club for the first time. He is a left-armer who swings the ball in. Tom nibbles away at a length and swings the ball away. Jett gives the ball a fair bit of flight and rips it. He has really come a long way this season."
Mason is only 19 and in his first full season in the top grade.
"He played a little bit of ones last season," Balcomb said. "Consistency was a bit of a problem. This season, he has bowled a heap of overs. That is a testament to how hard he has worked and his consistency.
"He is going really well for us and is a big piece in our two-day bowling attack. That was the best I have seen him bowl against Wests and he was rewarded."
Hamilton have largely struggled for run. The 9-dec for 200 was their second biggest total of the campaign to dat.
"It is up to the batters then to back up the bowlers," Balcomb said. We need someone in the top five to go on and score an 80 or even a hundred to beat a team like City."
City are coming off a big win over cellar dwellers Toronto and have lost just one game.
"They are the most consistent team this season," Balcomb said. "They have a young team and a couple of handy imports. Oli Carter is a class player. He plays County cricket in the UK and has brought a few mates over as well.
"There are some quality cricketers there and we will have to play quality cricket to match it with them.
"They will be a big challenge, but if we play our best cricket we can definitely give them a red hot crack."
In other games Saturday, premiers Wallsend are home to strugglers University, Merewether host Waratah, Charlestown tackle Wests at Kahibah Oval, Cardiff meet Toronto at Pasterfield Sports Complex and Belmont host Stockton, who are without NSW Country quarter Nick Foster, Jeff Goninan, Adrian Isherwood and Josh McTaggart.
