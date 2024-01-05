Swimmer seeks compensation claiming injury from ocean baths hand rail

A swimmer has sought compensation from City of Newcastle for an injury they claim was caused by hitting the underwater hand rail at the newly-refurbished Newcastle Ocean Baths, as the council confirms it is seeking specialist input to have the rail shortened.
The hand rail runs alongside the new accessible ramp installed as part of the pool's $18 million makeover.
The council said the rail was installed in accordance with accessibility standards via an accessibility specialist.
However part of the stainless steel rail is underwater and is not easily visible to swimmers or those outside the pool.
City of Newcastle confirmed a member of the public had contacted the council seeking compensation for an injury, but did not disclose whether this would be paid.
"We have contacted the accessibility specialist to confirm if the hand rail can be shortened in length following feedback from a number of bathers," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
"In the meantime, coloured foam padding has been wrapped around the section of the hand rail that is required to sit under the water to assist anyone using a wheelchair to safely enter the water."
The baths re-opened to the public on December 21 after an almost two-year renovation.
New features include the accessible ramp, stairs into the lap pool, extra seating, new pool walls and coating, a new lifeguard hut and a shade structure on the upper promenade.
Hundreds turned out to welcome back the popular swimming spot and in the hot weather since, it has been packed with swimmers and sunbakers.
Construction will now continue at the southern end of the site with minor works near the canoe pool due to be completed early this year.
