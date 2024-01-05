Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Heartbreaker: Jets give up injury-time penalty to share points with Macarthur

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 5 2024 - 10:18pm, first published 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets teammates console Phil Cancar after he gave away a penalty they led to an injury-time equaliser in the 1-all draw with Macarthur. Picture Getty Images
Jets teammates console Phil Cancar after he gave away a penalty they led to an injury-time equaliser in the 1-all draw with Macarthur. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets conceded a penalty deep in injury-time for a 1-all draw with Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night and miss a golden chance to move into the A-League top six.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.