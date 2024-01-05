Heartbreaker: Jets give up injury-time penalty to share points with Macarthur

THE Newcastle Jets conceded a penalty deep in injury-time for a 1-all draw with Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night and miss a golden chance to move into the A-League top six.
The Jets went ahead in the ninth minute through Clayton Taylor and then hung on desperately until the 97th minute.
In the last throw of the dice, Macarthur lumped a ball into the box. Tomislav Oskok got a touch and the ball fell into the path of replacement Lachy Rose.
Phil Cancar bundled into the winger, who went to ground.
Referee Tim Danaskos pointed to the spot despite protests by the Jets.
French import Valere Germain made no mistake from the spot, sending Ryan Scott the wrong way.
Had the Jets hung on they would have moved above Macarthur into fifth spot on 15 points.
Instead, they are in ninth spot on 13 points.
"It was a heartbreaker," captain Brandon O'Neil said. "We were 10 seconds away from back-to-back wins and being in the six. You have momentum and build towards next week.
"We are learning a hell of a lot this season. First half, we were very good. Defensively, again we were solid. We just need to learn how to put games away.
"We take a few chances in the first half and we put ourselves in a better position than going into half-time 1-0 up and giving them a sniff.
"Phil as a young defender. He will go back and watch what he could have done better. He will learn. That is all you can ask. If he doesn't do it again, we will win a game 1-0 further along the track.
"We have Brisbane next week. We go into every week wanting three points. The minimum standard for this club is making finals this season and we are there or thereabouts."
As expected O'Neill returned in the only change to the Jets' XI which beat Western united 2-0 at home last round
The Jets stressed the importance of starting on the front foot and the visitors did exactly that, going ahead after just nine minutes.
Callum Timmins burst down the right and and laid off to Thomas Aqulina, who curled a glorious ball in behind for Clayton Taylor at the back post.
The rookie did the rest, slotting an angled first-time shot across the goal into the right corner for his fourth goal of the campaign.
Three minutes later, the Aqulina-Taylor combination nearly struck again.
Aquilina hit a squad ball for Taylor at the top of the box, but his on-the-run shot skimmed the top of the crossbar.
The home side worked their way into the match midway through the half.
Ryan Scott kept the Jets in front with a brilliant save to deny Clayton Lewis in the 20th minute.
A minute later, Bulls winger Jed Drew missed with an open header.
The visitors were dangerous in transition and it took a bizarre save from Filip Kurto with his head to prevent Trent Buhagiar from doubling the lead just before the break.
The Bulls had 54 per cent of possession and led the corner count 3-1.
But the visitors had nearly twice as many entries into the penalty area and had five shots on target.
The Bulls needed a response and they thought they had it three minutes into the second half when Ulises Davila beat Scott with a stinging shot, but VAR ruled the striker was offside in the lead-up.
It was a warning sign for the Jets.
It took another great save from Scott to parry away a Matt Jurman header in the 57th minute.
Jurman threatened again from a corner in the 61st minute but his effort crashed into Lucas Mauragis and fortuitously bounced off the crossbar.
All the momentum was with the home team.
The Bulls had scored seven goals in the last 15 minutes in the opening 10 rounds, the most by any team.
The Bulls launched raid after raid at the Jets.
Davila was in everything for the Bulls.
Substitute Jake Holman blazed a header over the bar in the 88th minute as Jets were hanging on by a thread.
