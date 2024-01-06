All the photos from the Australian Country Cricket Championships

NEWCASTLE is hosting the Australian Country Cricket Championships for the first time in more than three decades this week.
More than 150 players are participating in the men's and women's tournaments, running from January 3-10.
Games are being played across the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens local government areas.
Participating teams include NSW, Queensland, Victoria, ACT, South Australia and Western Australia.
Both the men's and women's tournaments culminate in finals on Wednesday, January 10.
The championships were last held in Newcastle in 1992-93, a year when the NSW Country men were victorious on home soil.
The Herald's photographers are around the grounds this week catching all the action.
The above photo gallery will be updated through the tournament.
Reports from the tournament can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.