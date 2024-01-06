Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hundreds line up for tour of Round The World Race boats

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated January 6 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wickham marina was a hive of activity on Saturday as keen boaties had the chance to tour yachts taking part in an around-the-world race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help