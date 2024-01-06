Hundreds line up for tour of Round The World Race boats

Wickham marina was a hive of activity on Saturday as keen boaties had the chance to tour yachts taking part in an around-the-world race.
Boats in the Clipper Round The World Race have moored in Newcastle as a stopover after setting sail from the UK back in August 2023.
They will be in the Hunter until January 10 before heading north to Airlie Beach.
Crews allowed members of the public onto two of the 11 participating boats on January 6, and will again on January 7.
The tour included an explanation of how the boats operate, where the crew eat and sleep and a chance to ask questions.
Queues formed before the open day started at 9am, and were constant throughout the day. The attracted everyone from young ones to retirees to take an up close look at the yachts.
Kids also had the chance to hit the water themselves in a mini learn to sail clinic on the day.
"As you can see by the crowds, there has been a lot of interest," Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club rear commodore Robert Logan said.
"We're very excited to have them here.
"It showcases Newcastle to the world and also sailing to Newcastle.
