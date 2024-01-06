Man dies at Central Coast beach, child taken to hospital

A man has died and his body pulled from the water at a Central Coast beach on January 6.
Emergency services were called to The Esplanade at Umina Beach about 2.30pm on Saturday after reports a man had been found unresponsive in the water.
Paramedics performed CPR however the man in his 30's was unable to be revived.
A child was also rescued from the water and taken to Gosford Hospital by an ambulance.
A helicopter was called to the scene, but was not needed.
Brisbane Water police are making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.
The tragedy comes amid a horror summer on the Australian coastline.
There have been more than 40 drownings across the country since December 1, 2023, according to Royal Life Saving Australia.
