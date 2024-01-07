Teenager takes seven-wicket haul in Newcastle first-grade cricket

TEENAGE off-spinner Will Parkinson took seven wickets to help Wallsend dismiss University for 207 on the opening day of their Newcastle District clash at George Farley Oval on Saturday.
Parkinson, of Lorn and in his first year with Wallsend, finished 7-45 from 14.4 overs, including three maidens.
The 17-year-old claimed the key wicket of third-batsman James Rushford, who top-scored with 50. He then dismissed two tail-end batters for ducks.
"He didn't bowl much different to how he has been bowling all year. For a spinner he is very consistent," Wallsend skipper Jacob Montgomery said. "But that's the thing when you stay consistent over a good period of time, eventually you're going to get a day like that."
Wallsend, who sit fourth, will resume next week at 2/65 after 23 overs after losing openers Ryan Brooks (0) and Jacob Page (1) in the opening over. "It's in the balance," Montgomery said.
Elsewhere as the finals race begins to heat up, Josh Geary's 81 runs at Townson Oval helped put Merewether in a dominant position against Waratah-Mayfield. The skipper top-scored in a 140-ball stint at the crease as the Lions made 9-279. Waratah-Mayfield were forced to bowl the full 90 overs and are yet to bat.
Merewether were sixth prior to the match but are equal on 28 points with Hamilton-Wickham (seventh). Both sides are seven points adrift the top four.
Hamwicks had hoped to start a run to the finals with a win this round, but they finished 5-14 after competition leaders City declared at 9-253 at Passmore Oval.
Second-placed Charlestown made 8/260 against Wests (eighth) at Kahibah Oval. Belmont (10th) bowled out a Stockton (third) side missing their NSW Country players for 211 at Cahill Oval before batting 14 overs and finishing 1-18. Cardiff-Boolaroo (fifth) declared 9-253 and are on track to defeat cellar-dwellers Toronto (1-8) at Cameron Park.
Jay Sneddon (69) and Ben Roberts (54) led the way for the home side.
There are just four rounds remaining after next week before finals.
