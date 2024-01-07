Young guns learn the Knights way

KURT Gidley still remembers the awe-inspiring thrill of training alongside some of Newcastle's most famous players for the first time.
As an emerging talent in the Jersey Flegg side, he'd often partake in combined sessions with the club's reserve and first-grade squads.
Spending time on the pitch as a teenager with not only his childhood heroes, but some of the game's greats, provided invaluable insight and plenty of motivation to further his own career.
"It was a huge buzz ... and I imagine it would be still today," Gidley said, speaking after a whole-of-club training session on Saturday.
"It was bring your mouth guard and an old footy jumper at that stage, but they were always fun and competitive.
"You learnt plenty from the senior players, and not just around the skills of the game, but how to communicate and how intense the sessions are.
"Getting to know your ... club teammates throughout all the grades is really important, and building a rapport with all the staff and players is galvanising."
Like Gidley all those years ago, scores of young Knights got the chance to mix with older players on Saturday when the club held a combined training session encompassing all of their male and female sides.
Players from the youngest rep teams, under-15 boys and under-17 girls, trained with those right through to NRL and NRLW level.
About 220 took part in the session, overseen by more than 50 staff, at the club's centre of excellence in Broadmeadow.
"We're trying to drive a culture here, boys and girls. I think we're one of the first clubs to do all boys and girls as a club day, and it's something we really want to build on," Knights pathways manager Michael Dobson said.
The players split into positional groups, meaning the club's youngest fullbacks got to spend time alongside NRL skipper and 2023 Dally M Medal winner Kalyn Ponga.
"Today was about showing all our players and staff what the Knights way is," Dobson said. "Kids can see where they're striving to get to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.