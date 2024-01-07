Wish comes true for rookie trainer Hayley Ingold at Newcastle

Hayley Ingold was pleasantly surprised when gift horse Secret Wish delivered her a first victory as a trainer on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.
The 26-year-old from Singleton, a daughter of trainer Dean Ingold and a granddaughter of late trainer and studmaster Charlie Camilleri, broke through with the five-year-old mare in an up to 47 grade 2030-metre race.
In just her fourth start for Ingold, Secret Wish made the most of a smart drive from Blake Hughes, who raced her behind leader Hot Jiving after briefly holding the front. Secret Wish, a $26 chance, was then given a clear shot at the leaders late, coming down the outside for a 1.2m win. The pacer is just the second Ingold has trained.
"I've won races before as an owner but it was good to get that training win out of the way," Ingold said.
"It was definitely a 10 out of 10 drive from Blake. I thought if she could cross the three horses inside her, she would definitely be a place chance, but I definitely didn't expect her to win.
"I didn't think she was going to get there, when he pulled her out she wasn't doing much, but she ground away and got the choccies."
It was an even sweeter win for Ingold given she also part-owns Secret Wish.
"Her owner was one of dad's owners as well and he gave her to me and my sister [Brooke] just as a gift," she said. "It was quite nice so we are very, very thankful."
"I've been involved all my life. Dad's been a trainer all my life and Pop was as well and I used to spend a lot of school holidays with Pop at his place, just learning everything off him."
Hughes, last year's Newcastle premiership winner, also won with Darren Elder-trained Repartee on the night. It gave Elder a double after Be Good Benny won the first.
Trainer Clayton Harmey and driver Jemma Coney combined for victories with Gandalf and Payton's Rock.
Allan Ellul and Chris Geary did likewise with Ultimate Bird and Sheza Rebel, while Andrew Bourke drove in two winners as well.
