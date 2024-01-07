Three fires in three hours: Coles, boat ramp and street-side furniture

FIREFIGHTING crews at Lake Macquarie responded to three fires in three hours in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Last night made for a pretty broken sleep for some of our Wallarah crew," a Rural Firefighting Services spokesperson said.
At just past midnight, the Wallarah RFS crew was called to reports of a tree alight at Cams Wharf near the boat ramp.
Three crews battled to contain the blaze that broke out, as more than 30-metres of shrubs caught alight along the water's edge.
Three hours later at 3.26am, crews were called to a vehicle fire at the Swansea Coles loading ramp.
While responding to the Coles fire, Wallarah crews came across a substantial pile of rubbish on fire by the side of the road, near the Swansea McDonalds.
Two RFS crews responded to the road-side fire, which is believed to be furniture and other items left out for council clean up, while a Swansea Fire and Rescue Crew responded to the Coles fire, which resulted in a small pile of rubbish that had been set alight.
"All crews made their hose lines up and returned to the station to restock the trucks before heading home for what sleep they could," the RFS spokesperson said.
Police were called to the Coles fire, however it's yet to be determined if the fires were related.
