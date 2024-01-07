Kris Lees-trained Chilli Filly to bypass Magic Millions target

Kris Lees will spell Chilli Filly after she was part of a luckless day at the Gold Coast on Saturday, when Kinloch provided the Newcastle trainer with a consolation victory at Randwick.
Chilli Filly, part-owned by rugby league legend Billy Slater, and stablemate Zoe's Promise were favourites in their $250,000 features and neither had ideal runs.
Zoe's Promise ($3.30) raced on the rail behind the leader in The Wave (1800m) but was held up for clear running near the 500m mark then twice squeezed out in the straight when going for runs between horses. She finished fifth, 4.2 lengths off winner Arts Object.
In the Magic Millions Rising Stars for 3-4YO fillies and mares (1300m), Chilli Filly ($3.40) also raced just behind the pace before setting up three-wide with cover approaching the bend.
However, she was pushed five and six deep looking for clear running while winner Junqueira gained an economical trip. Chilli Filly still finished strongly to come second, 1.8 lengths away.
Surreal I Am ($16) was another placegetter for Lees, taking third in the $250,000 MM Maiden Plate.
Chilli Filly's runner-up effort left her likely short of next week's $3 million MM Guineas field but she was a $21 shot for the $1 million fillies and mares race on the Gold Coast program. Lees, though, said she would not be backing up.
"Chilli Filly got shunted a bit wide and exposed a touch early, and the winner came through them, but she ran well," Lees said.
"She's an inexperienced filly and we are going to put her away now. It's tempting to push on with that big prizemoney only seven days away, but she's a nice horse and I think if we push it too far we might haven't have a horse. We want her for the next couple of years."
He said Zoe's Promise would also be given a break.
"I'll get her home, give her a freshen," he said. "There's not much around now so we'll focus on the back end of autumn and into winter."
He said Surreal I Am would stay on the Gold Coast and chase a city maiden victory.
On next week's rich Magic Millions program, Lees will have genuine chances with Loch Eagle ($6) in the MM Cup and Velvet Haze ($8) in the MM Country Cup.
At Randwick, Kinloch flashed down the outside to narrowly win first-up in a 1200m benchmark 88 handicap at $31. It was his first victory since taking out the Provincial Midway Championship at the track in April 2022.
"He loves Randwick and a fast pace up front, and it was a bit similar to his Provincial Championship win," Lees said. "He's always going to get back and charge, but he needs that tempo. He got that and rattled off some really good sectionals."
He said Kinloch would run again in three or four weeks.
