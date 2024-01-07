Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees-trained Chilli Filly to bypass Magic Millions target

January 7 2024 - 2:00pm
Nash Rawiller rides Kinloch down the outside to victory at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Kris Lees will spell Chilli Filly after she was part of a luckless day at the Gold Coast on Saturday, when Kinloch provided the Newcastle trainer with a consolation victory at Randwick.

